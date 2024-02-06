Do your best instead of worrying

By Mia Pohlman

Sometimes it's hard to tell whether what I'm doing is making a difference.

I've been thinking about this specifically with teaching teenagers in a high-school classroom. While some days, it's incredibly rewarding, other days, I wonder whether what we're doing is even important at all, whether any of my students are getting anything they actually need out of reading Walden and writing paragraphs and learning more vocabulary.

The dailiness of it all can become exhausting and make it hard to see the progress that, if it's real, is usually slow.

My friend Ashley, who is in her third year of teaching middle-schoolers, recently told me about being in the classroom, "As long as you're being who you are and giving all you are while you're there, you're doing enough."

I think that's solid advice, and the same applies to anywhere we are and anything we do. All we have to give is ourself, which like the loaves and fishes becomes enough when we let God live, love and provide through us.

In his song "Do You Really," Zach Winters sings, "Stop trying to worry about it, time goes by tells things that you don't know while you're trying to worry about it now. Stop trying to worry about it, troubles they will come and they will go while you're trying to worry about it now."