Do your best instead of worrying

By Mia Pohlman
Sometimes it's hard to tell whether what I'm doing is making a difference.
I've been thinking about this specifically with teaching teenagers in a high-school classroom. While some days, it's incredibly rewarding, other days, I wonder whether what we're doing is even important at all, whether any of my students are getting anything they actually need out of reading Walden and writing paragraphs and learning more vocabulary.
The dailiness of it all can become exhausting and make it hard to see the progress that, if it's real, is usually slow.
My friend Ashley, who is in her third year of teaching middle-schoolers, recently told me about being in the classroom, "As long as you're being who you are and giving all you are while you're there, you're doing enough."
I think that's solid advice, and the same applies to anywhere we are and anything we do. All we have to give is ourself, which like the loaves and fishes becomes enough when we let God live, love and provide through us.
In his song "Do You Really," Zach Winters sings, "Stop trying to worry about it, time goes by tells things that you don't know while you're trying to worry about it now. Stop trying to worry about it, troubles they will come and they will go while you're trying to worry about it now."
It's not necessarily up to us to see the progress and impact time will show, but rather to know we are living faithfully for our God and loving with all we are.
"Do You Really" goes on to say, "Stop trying to worry saying, 'Hey what will we drink what will we eat?' while you're trying to worry about it now. Stop trying to worry about it, Father knows already what we need. Why you trying to worry about it now? Do you really want something else?"
Yes. I think when I'm praying for answers, for progress, for anything, what I'm really wanting and asking for is God's presence. To remember I am in God's presence, and God is in mine.
I am wanting to remember I can "laugh at the days to come" as Proverbs 31:25 (NAB) tells me I can, because I am situated firmly in the presence of my God.
Through all his lives, the dog in the book/movie "A Dog's Purpose" realizes this is what life is about: Be here now.
It's not results that matter; it's being present, being available, being who we are for the people around us that's important.
That sounds a whole lot like God to me.
Besides, sometimes -- a lot of the time -- life will surprise you. In a high-school English classroom, say, a 16-year-old boy will comment that a line Thoreau wrote about heaven being beneath his feet as well as above his head is cool, and that's about as much progress as anyone can ask for.
