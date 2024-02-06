All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresJune 8, 2019
Do you know this frog?
The frog I've photographed here is a water frog that is at its northernmost range in Southeast Missouri. It is slightly larger than the better known leopard frog and much smaller than the well-known bullfrog. This is a bronze frog. It is closely related to, sounds similar to and lives in the same environment as another frog called the green frog. As you can see, we have many kinds of frogs in Southeast Missouri...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The frog I've photographed here is a water frog that is at its northernmost range in Southeast Missouri. It is slightly larger than the better known leopard frog and much smaller than the well-known bullfrog.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is a bronze frog. It is closely related to, sounds similar to and lives in the same environment as another frog called the green frog. As you can see, we have many kinds of frogs in Southeast Missouri.

The call of the bronze frog sounds like a single string of a banjo being plucked. The bronze frog is easiest to find during spring mating season. It lives in and close to shallow streams and ponds where there is plenty of grass, weeds and brush in which to hide. It is usually quite hard to find.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realt...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy