Do you know this frog?

This is a bronze frog. It is closely related to, sounds similar to and lives in the same environment as another frog called the green frog. As you can see, we have many kinds of frogs in Southeast Missouri.

The call of the bronze frog sounds like a single string of a banjo being plucked. The bronze frog is easiest to find during spring mating season. It lives in and close to shallow streams and ponds where there is plenty of grass, weeds and brush in which to hide. It is usually quite hard to find.