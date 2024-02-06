Have you ever done something only to realize you really made a dumb mistake? About right then, you are really wishing you could roll back time and do a "retake" or a "do-over, please." Man I have.

Years ago, I went with Lewis Hamilton hunting at Mingo, which is a big swampy, state-owned area in Missouri. There is a lot of ground at Mingo. The day was overcast and kind of drizzling rain off and on -- so perfect to hunt. Lewis sent me off in one direction and then went his own way. I hunted there for a while and then walked and hunted and walked some more. About then I realized I wasn't sure which way was north or south or east or west. Not a clue. And I didn't have a compass. I kind of freaked out for a few minutes. Then I remembered that moss is supposed to grow on the north side of a tree.

So I headed south. I walked and walked and walked and finally came out on a gravel road. I wasn't sure which way to walk, so I headed left of south and hoped it was east. About that time a game warden came by in a pickup. I was happy to even see a game warden. If I could have done it over, I'd have had two compasses in my hunting pack. Definitely a "do-over, please" moment.

Mick and I seemed to always have some young horses to break so we could ride them. One time we decided to rope one of Dad's bucket calves. I can't remember what Mick was riding, but I was on a kind of sorrel mare Dad had bought down by Tryon, Nebraska. My 2-year-old mare hadn't been even caught when we got her. Mick roped the head of the bucket calf, and I roped the heels. Some how my horse fell down and rolled over me. About right then I was wishing I could do a "do-over." Let's try this again, Mick, and do it a different way. Nothing broken, but I did have a bruised pride problem.