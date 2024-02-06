Do not fight hate with hate

My wife and I were able to take a much-needed vacation recently. She found a bed and breakfast in Minnesota, so I went along with the plan. I was concerned about heading that far north in February, but thankfully the weather cooperated. We stayed in the historic town of Stillwater. The scenery was beautiful, but it was different than southeast Missouri.

When I would look at many of the shops, I would see a sticker that said, "Hate is not welcome here." I thought to myself, "I can go into this business, and I will be treated with kindness." However, I did not understand what motivated the signage and who was not welcome. Especially since the slogan had an LGBTQ+ flag as a backdrop.

I later learned that in the summer of 2020 a Muslim woman and her child were harassed by a racist gang at a Stillwater restaurant. Staff had to help escort the woman and her child to safety. The community rallied together against white supremacy during a 4th of July gathering that year. The stickers remain on the businesses today.

Unfortunately, our community has had a couple places of worship burned over the last couple of years. One still bears the damage; the other is completely leveled with plans to rebuild. Whether or not you agree with the beliefs of these groups, no one has the right to burn down someone's place of worship. No one should ever harass someone of a different faith or lifestyle.

As Christians, we must denounce such evil behavior. There must be a basic understanding of morality for a society to function. For years we have been encouraged to be tolerant of others who are different from ourselves. Now our society has turned its anger towards those with whom they disagree. Decent people are unfairly labeled as bigots and racists if they are hesitant to repeat a slogan or change their interpretation of Scripture.