A walk in the Southeast Missouri woods during April can be full of surprises. Patches of beautiful wildflowers are enough to please any wandering soul, but there is more to discover.
April 26 was a cool, windy day. It was not a good day to focus a camera on flowers that move in the wind. I was looking for a springtime surprise and I got one.
As a walked slowly at the edge of a woods, I was suddenly alarmed when a wild turkey hen suddenly jumped from no more than five feet away. She flew only about 30 yards, landed and disappeared into the woods. I knew she would be back. I took three photos of her nest. I could see 10 eggs. I walked away in the direction opposite of the direction she flew. Do not disturb any wild bird's nest!
