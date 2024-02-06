April 26 was a cool, windy day. It was not a good day to focus a camera on flowers that move in the wind. I was looking for a springtime surprise and I got one.

As a walked slowly at the edge of a woods, I was suddenly alarmed when a wild turkey hen suddenly jumped from no more than five feet away. She flew only about 30 yards, landed and disappeared into the woods. I knew she would be back. I took three photos of her nest. I could see 10 eggs. I walked away in the direction opposite of the direction she flew. Do not disturb any wild bird's nest!