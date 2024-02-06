Do it in secret

It was way last fall my brother in Nebraska put on facebook about someone bringing him a load of firewood, and at the time he really didn't know who had brought it. He had his suspicions, but he wasn't certain. Now that's pretty neat when someone drops off a load of firewood in secret. I think they came back later with another load, but he was home this time.
When we lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, we were in our late 20s, and there was a good number about our age in our church group, so we'd do stuff in secret. Some would shovel off the driveway and walkway if it snowed. Or drop off a meal or some goodies. But we did our best to keep it secret. There is just something about keeping it a secret and not letting anyone know.
We were as close to being broke as you could be and not be broke. We had four walls and a roof, so we were still OK. Two ladies in the church got together and brought us a load of groceries. I'll bet there was at least a month of groceries, if not two. The boys and Marge and I came home, and there on our back porch was the goodies. They never left a note, but we eventually found out. They were blessed, but so were we.
When we do something and relish in the public praise, it's like it loses some of the glory or magnificence. Or we do some task for an older person and accept a gift or even some change or even charge, it loses some of the glory. The best experience is when no one has a clue. It's like I've read accounts of a passerby who stopped and rendered aid, and no one knew who they were. They stopped to help just to be helpful. Now, that's neat. Some have even felt it was an angel in disguise. Very well could have been.
Marge and I've dropped off tomatoes to different older folks back through the years. I'm pretty sure they knew or had an inkling, but we never spilled the beans. And we've also dropped off bread as well. That's what a gift is supposed to be.
But a gift can also be one were the gift is given in such a way that one can't be rewarded. When Marge's sister, Rhonda, passed away in California, Rhonda had a whole house full of furniture and odds and ends. So Marge and her brother decided to call a group with a thrift store where the proceeds went to veterans with needs. Marge and her brother never knew who benefited. Rhonda also had a guitar they donated to a shelter. I honestly think our local Teen Challenge is in this same boat. They take donations and sell them for a very reasonable price, with the proceeds going toward keeping the organization going.
A friend of ours has a Facebook page where items are listed and then donated to whomever has a need. These items have to be free. She is real careful that there is no charge for the items. For an example, Jane may have some canned food where the date is close to or has already expired. So she lists it on this Facebook page and the address, and it's a porch or curb side pickup. Awesome service.
Went in a coffee shop several months ago, and they had sticky notes listing coffee that had been paid for in advance. A note may say "one large coffee" someone paid for and left for someone later who needed a large coffee but didn't have the funds. Or a note may say a medium coffee and a roll. Cool idea. Or someone pays for the car's order behind them at a drive-through. No idea who and they just drove off. Years ago, I knew a person that paid for an extra doctor's office visit when they went to the doctor themselves.
Use your imagination. Keep it secret!
