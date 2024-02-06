Do it in secret

It was way last fall my brother in Nebraska put on facebook about someone bringing him a load of firewood, and at the time he really didn't know who had brought it. He had his suspicions, but he wasn't certain. Now that's pretty neat when someone drops off a load of firewood in secret. I think they came back later with another load, but he was home this time.

When we lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, we were in our late 20s, and there was a good number about our age in our church group, so we'd do stuff in secret. Some would shovel off the driveway and walkway if it snowed. Or drop off a meal or some goodies. But we did our best to keep it secret. There is just something about keeping it a secret and not letting anyone know.

We were as close to being broke as you could be and not be broke. We had four walls and a roof, so we were still OK. Two ladies in the church got together and brought us a load of groceries. I'll bet there was at least a month of groceries, if not two. The boys and Marge and I came home, and there on our back porch was the goodies. They never left a note, but we eventually found out. They were blessed, but so were we.

When we do something and relish in the public praise, it's like it loses some of the glory or magnificence. Or we do some task for an older person and accept a gift or even some change or even charge, it loses some of the glory. The best experience is when no one has a clue. It's like I've read accounts of a passerby who stopped and rendered aid, and no one knew who they were. They stopped to help just to be helpful. Now, that's neat. Some have even felt it was an angel in disguise. Very well could have been.