Do good for those you love

Joab was surrounded. The army before him was overwhelming. Behind him was one of a similar scale (1 Chronicles 19:10 -- 15.) His response offers some actions to emulate when we, like him, do not see any solutions to our problems.

First, he tells his brother and those with them to "be strong." When you act strong, you feel strong. When you embrace the posture of defeat, you will be defeated. Attitude alone will not solve the issue. But if your attitude is not one of strength, it will certainly be one of defeat. Your actions will always follow your attitude.

Second, he outlines a simple strategy; "Let us use our strength for our people and for the cities of our God." In other words, let us do well for the people and places we love.

When you feel that there are no solutions to the problems that overwhelm you, the best action is to do good for the people and the place you love. So you do what you can, for who you can, as long as you can. Five minutes of action can carry more weight than a five-year strategic plan.