Discovering your gifts

By Ellen Shuck

Do you ever reflect on the gifts you have -- those talents and abilities that are a part of you? You may become educated to become better at what those gifts enable you to do. Or perhaps, you can't see what you're really skilled at -- those that seem to come naturally. You often fail to notice them because they are so effortless for you. Nevertheless God has given each of us a special attribute that belongs to, only us.

If you desire to receive a particular gift from God, or the Holy Spirit, ask. You may indeed be the recipient of exactly what makes your heart glad. Solomon asked for the spiritual gift of wisdom. Scripture says, "The Lord was pleased that Solomon asked for wisdom" (l Kings 3: 10-11). Solomon was the wisest man that has ever lived. Solomon stated, "I ask that you give me a heart that understands, so I can rule the people in the right way and will know the difference between right and wrong. Otherwise it is impossible to rile this great people of yours" (1 Kings 3: 9). In other words, Solomon gave back to God. By using what we are given, we not only obey God, but help ourselves, as well. Doing good things makes your heart sing, and personal fulfillment is a wonderful bonus we're given.

Are you one of many who think they can do nothing except what everyone else can perform? Look within and find out what's there. You will feel more appreciative and fortunate. Begin to look around and find out what you alone can contribute, either on the job, at church, within social relationships, as a parent or within a leadership role. Without your God-given skills, the world would not go around as it does with your presence. It will operate and keep going, but not exactly the same as with your unique contribution.

We may believe that it is because we're educated in a particular area that we're comfortable in any situation that involves the field. You may think it's because you enjoy participating in a particular job that you're so adept working in an occupation.