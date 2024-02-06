Discovering your gifts

By Ellen Shuck
Do you ever reflect on the gifts you have -- those talents and abilities that are a part of you? You may become educated to become better at what those gifts enable you to do. Or perhaps, you can't see what you're really skilled at -- those that seem to come naturally. You often fail to notice them because they are so effortless for you. Nevertheless God has given each of us a special attribute that belongs to, only us.
If you desire to receive a particular gift from God, or the Holy Spirit, ask. You may indeed be the recipient of exactly what makes your heart glad. Solomon asked for the spiritual gift of wisdom. Scripture says, "The Lord was pleased that Solomon asked for wisdom" (l Kings 3: 10-11). Solomon was the wisest man that has ever lived. Solomon stated, "I ask that you give me a heart that understands, so I can rule the people in the right way and will know the difference between right and wrong. Otherwise it is impossible to rile this great people of yours" (1 Kings 3: 9). In other words, Solomon gave back to God. By using what we are given, we not only obey God, but help ourselves, as well. Doing good things makes your heart sing, and personal fulfillment is a wonderful bonus we're given.
Are you one of many who think they can do nothing except what everyone else can perform? Look within and find out what's there. You will feel more appreciative and fortunate. Begin to look around and find out what you alone can contribute, either on the job, at church, within social relationships, as a parent or within a leadership role. Without your God-given skills, the world would not go around as it does with your presence. It will operate and keep going, but not exactly the same as with your unique contribution.
We may believe that it is because we're educated in a particular area that we're comfortable in any situation that involves the field. You may think it's because you enjoy participating in a particular job that you're so adept working in an occupation.
It's important that we delve within ourselves, look around, listen somewhat to other people's opinions and comments if you value their perspectives. They may see what you don't.
The biggest factor in discerning and finding God's will for you is the way you feel about what you are doing. If anything brings you joy, less stress and a feeling of value and pride in the experience, then God has to have a hand in the endeavors.
Many people have not discovered their calling, their skills, talents and gifts until they reach even an elderly age. There are more in this category than I can print here. One is "Grandma Moses," an artist whose expertise was unknown until the twilight years of her life. Look around at the various hobbies and other endeavors that retirees attend to. They were unable to pursue them until they had finished the responsibilities that held them captive. They were prisoners at a job behind a desk or another occupation that they hated. The individuals couldn't afford financially to change careers, or were afraid they would fail at anything else, so they were unaware of their gifts or too comfortable in their present situation.
If you can't seem to find anything you're particularly adept at, or enjoy doing, ask God for a particular gift you would like. As Solomon did, you will possibly receive it, or discover one you have had all along and failed to recognize.
Don't feel you're an ordinary person possessing nothing that everyone else doesn't own, too. We are all unique individuals. No one is exactly like us. The world needs everybody's gifts to help make the world a better place. Our gifts are to benefit others, so don't deprive the universe of yours.
