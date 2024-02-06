Disabled woman whose flight was canceled left at O'Hare

CHICAGO -- American Airlines is investigating how a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair was left alone overnight at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport when her flight was canceled.

The incident, first reported by CBS 2 in Chicago, started Friday night when Olimpia Warsaw's flight from Chicago to Detroit was canceled and a porter was assigned to take care of her. Her son, Claude Coltea, said Warsaw was offered a hotel room but when nobody would take her, the porter said his shift was over and left.