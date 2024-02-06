Dirty sodas lead to clean, fresh flavors

I filled my cup with ice and then poured in about â…” of a glass full of Diet Coke. I used a fresh bottle so it would be extra fizzy, and this would be an excellent choice, as we'll see in a moment. Then I poured in some half-and-half, bringing my liquid level up to about 1 inch from the top of the glass. In went a quick splash of coconut syrup, and you really just want a splash because this stuff is strong. I squeezed half a lime's worth of juice in the glass and after appreciating the play of brown and cream color swirling around, stirred. The chilled cream combined with the head of soda fizz on top to make a thick, rich creamy topping to the drink that was my favorite part. It reminded me very much of the cream cheese topping that a fancy tea shop would put on a salted cheese tea.

The ingredients needed for Dirty Soda magic to happen. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

So how did it taste? The zip of lime was needed to cut through the heavy richness of the cream and sweetness of the coconut. I'll admit that the Diet Coke got lost in the strong flavors, but it all worked together. Sweet, tart, fresh and summery, I could see mixing this up again, especially since the only carbs in it were from the half-and-half. In my opinion, you could easily substitute milk for the taste, but you'd lose that lovely topping of carbonation and cream at the top.

So, now I was really curious what could be done with a dirty soda. Once again, the online article came through. Do you like root beer floats? Try root beer and some vanilla creamer. Orange creamsicle? Orange soda and coconut creamer. Strawberries and cream? Strawberry soda and vanilla creamer. Or how about Dr Pepper and toffee creamer. So many combos abound, and you can get really fancy, like a Beach Babe with Mountain Dew, raspberry and peach simple syrup and vanilla creamer, or a Dirty Shirley with a lemon-lime soda, grenadine and some cream.

Alcohol-mixed cocktails no longer hold the monopoly of fru-fru fruity drinks. With a little creativity or some web-searching skills, non-drinkers can carry their fancy mixed drinks to the dinner party with pride. I just hope that this leads to the rise of the old-fashioned soda parlor or more places offering this option as a drink or dessert. While the name suffers from a lack of forethought, dirty sodas are a fun idea, taking something simple and making it new again. After all, that's what good food innovation is all about.