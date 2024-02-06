Diplomacy in Ukraine shouldn't be politically incorrect

Is it permissible to think about a potential diplomatic end to the Ukraine war?

Judging by the reaction to a letter from House progressives advocating talks between the U.S. and Russia, the answer is emphatically "no."

The letter to President Joe Biden from 30 House progressives led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, engendered the same intensely negative reaction as public musings about diplomatic deals by Elon Musk and Henry Kissinger. You don't have to endorse any of the specific proposals talked about by these very different people to be disturbed by the campuslike fervor with which they have been deemed unsayable and unthinkable.

Although it's possible that the Russia war machine, if it can be called that, simply collapses in Ukraine, it is more likely that war will end in some messy compromise involving a negotiated settlement. Acknowledging this -- and that the continuation of the conflict is a humanitarian catastrophe with enormous costs for the West and the world -- shouldn't be a quasi-thought crime.

The Jayapal letter was ill-timed given Ukraine's battlefield gains and Russia's onslaught against civilian infrastructure, and we'd obviously want Volodymyr Zelenskyy onboard any diplomatic overtures.

Yet the letter was hardly an apology for Putin. It referred to "Russia's war of aggression" and the "outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine."

Still, a member of the House Democratic leadership told Politico Playbook that "Vladimir Putin would have signed that letter if asked." This isn't remotely true, but it shows how departing an inch from the orthodoxy on the war is automatically taken as an admission of fondness for the Kremlin.

Nonetheless, Jayapal beat a hasty retreat, shamefacedly retracting the letter.