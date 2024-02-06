Dining Russian-style at the World Cup

MOSCOW -- For many fans of food and football, a World Cup in Russia is unfamiliar territory.

Russian cuisine has a reputation for being stodgy, unimaginative fare. While that may have been true for many in the days of Soviet supply shortages, a new generation of Russians in the World Cup's host cities mix together influences from across Europe and Asia.

Russia's imperial past also makes it a great place to encounter unfamiliar dishes from neighboring countries like Georgia's spicy stews or Central Asia's hearty rice-and-lamb concoctions.

Here's a look at what you can eat in Russia:

Sanctions

Russia's food scene was shaken in 2014 when the government banned the import of most foodstuffs from the European Union and the United States. That was in response to international sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

That's driven up prices for some ingredients, particularly fruit and dairy products, but also stimulated a revival of Russia's agricultural sector.

Cheesemaker Oleg Sirota wants to use the World Cup to sell his tilsiter, parmesan and gouda from his creamery near Moscow.

"We will be testing our cheese on football fans who are coming to the World Cup. There will be lots of them, the French national team will be staying two kilometers (1.25 miles) away from us," he told the Associated Press. "I hope that even the most sophisticated clients won't tell our cheese from European ones."

Sanctions also mean top-end restaurants, particularly in Moscow, have started reimagining obscure Russian dishes, working with meats like boar, venison and even bear.

Tradition

In a country with a cold climate, Russian food is big on what you might think of as winter ingredients -- cabbage and root vegetables -- and pies filled with beef, potato or fish.

The beetroot soup known as borscht is actually a traditionally Polish and Ukrainian dish, but expect to find it all over Russia.

Another soup, shchi, is more traditionally Russian. Don't be put off by the intimidating name -- pronounced "shi" with a soft "sh". Cabbage is the one constant ingredient, but beef, onion and mushroom can be added.

In traditionally Muslim Kazan, expect to find local delicacies such as echpochmak, triangular lamb dumplings like samosas which are the local snack food.

Modern twist

Russia's traditionally gone easy on seasoning because of the high cost of spices in earlier eras, but that's starting to change.

While you might still see a menu which flags dishes up as "spicy" if they contain so much as a little paprika, restaurants are starting to experiment with a little more spice.

Still, chili sauce definitely isn't a standard condiment and some dishes may seem a little bland to fans of Mexican or South Asian food.