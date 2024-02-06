Digitized maps highlight Civil War forts -- Fort A

Recently the National Archives has completed digitizing maps prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Civil War. One of these, a military map of Cape Girardeau, appeared years ago, but now accompanying detailed maps of each of the four forts are available. This column and the succeeding three will focus on the forts.

Union authorities recognized Cape was a strategic location at the war's beginning, but it lacked a garrison and artillery defense. The first garrison, the 20th Illinois, arrived on July 11, 1861. Within a week, Col. C.C. Marsh directed 2nd Lt. John Wesley Powell to develop a plan of works for the town's defense.

By July 25, Gen. John C. Fremont ordered defenses built in Cape Girardeau and other cities. Fremont dispatched engineer Capt. Franz Kappner to recommend fortifications, and engineer Henry Flad joined them in Cape in early August. Powell submitted his plans to Flad, and construction proceeded. Soldiers in the 20th Illinois and other garrison units, Co. A and Co. C of Bissell's Engineers of the West, local German immigrants and others, and escaped slaves built the forts beginning Aug. 6, starting with Forts A and D. Work finished in October. All were earthen forts, which are more effective than buildings, stone or wooden walls in defense against projectiles.

Fort A began when Col. Marsh fortified "Windmill Hill" on Aug. 4 as an immediate defense of the city. Fortifications occupied the area atop the bluff north of downtown Cape, accessed today via the easternmost block of Bellevue Street, east of Lorimier Street.