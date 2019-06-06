Different salads for you to try

I started thinking about this column and decided I would pull together different pasta and seafood salads. A few days later, I was visiting with a senior center volunteer, Evelyn Finney, and she asked me to include a couple of cold side salads that use whole grains, so I agreed. Then a friend asked me for a good, traditional potato salad recipe, so I had to include a couple for her to have.

With all of that said, this column is all over the place with cold side salads, but I think you'll enjoy the variety and the challenge of trying them all.

Be sure to read the complete column online to see all the recipes I've pulled together for you to try and enjoy.

Three-Grain Salad With Sweet Red Onion Dressing

For the salad:

5 1/2 cups water

1 cup uncooked wheat berries

1/3 cup uncooked long-grain brown rice

1/2 cup uncooked hulled or pearl barley

1/2 cup dried cherries or cranberries

1/4 cup diced carrot

1/4 cup diced celery

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 medium unpeeled apple, chopped

4 medium green onions, chopped

For the dressing:

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoon grated red onion

2 teaspoon white wine Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the salad: In a large saucepan, heat water and wheat berries to boiling. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in brown rice and barley, then cover and simmer about 50 minutes longer or until grains are tender. Drain if necessary.

For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients.

In a large bowl, mix cooked grains and remaining salad ingredients. Pour about half of the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate one to two hours or until chilled. Before serving, toss the salad again. If desired, drizzle more of the reserved dressing over the salad and toss again. If you have leftovers, the grains will continue to soak up the dressing. Simply add more reserved dressing as needed before eating. I never did use all of the dressing for this salad.

The salad keeps well-refrigerated for several days.

Seafood Pasta Salad

Creamy seafood salad with lobster, crab and shrimp is the perfect dish for sharing at your next potluck gathering

1 pound medium shell pasta, cooked

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup diced celery (about 3 ribs)

1 onion, diced

12 ounces salad shrimp (frozen, cooked and peeled)

8 ounces lobster (frozen, cooked and peeled)

8 ounces jumbo lump crab meat

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

Cracked black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

Cook pasta according to directions. My general rule of thumb when cooking pasta is about 16 cups of water (one gallon) with a generous pinch of kosher salt. Bring water to a boil and add pasta, cook for 10 minutes. Drain well.

While the pasta cooks, add 2 tablespoons of butter to a large skillet. Heat over medium heat until butter is melted.

Add the celery and onions to the skillet, I like Vidalia onion when they're in season, and cook until translucent. This will take about five minutes.

Add the lobster, crab, and shrimp to the skillet and saute until heated through then remove skillet from heat and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add good quality mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay, salt, pepper, and parsley. Whisk to combine.

Add the sauteed seafood and veggies to the mixing bowl and give a stir to combine.

Finally, add the cooked pasta. Stir to mix it all together.

While this can be served warm, my preference is to chill it in the refrigerator for at least half an hour, then serve.

Crunchy Corn Salad

I really enjoy a good corn salad, especially Crunchy Corn Salad with Fritos! In my opinion, all corn salad is delicious in every sort of way; so refreshing during those hot summer months.

2 cans shoe peg corn, well drained (or 2 cups of corn cut right off the cob)

3 to 4 ribs celery, diced

1 sweet bell pepper, seeds and membranes removed, diced (I like a red or orange one best)

6 green onions, chopped, green and white parts both

1 to 1 1/2 cups Chili Cheese Fritos, broken a bit

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, I prefer sharp Cheddar

Dressing:

1/3 cup Hellmann's mayo

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

In a large mixing bowl, combine dressing ingredients; add vegetables and cheese. Toss to coat all ingredients. Just before serving, add Fritos to salad.

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Corn Salad

The jalapeno popper just became a fun new dish to share with this great recipe. All the same flavors you love, combined with fresh grilled corn create a fun summer salad you'll want to enjoy again and again.

8 to 10 ears of fresh corn on the cob

Olive oil

1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced

1 cup crisp, cooked, and crumbled bacon strips

2 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Prepare and heat the grill.

Without actually shucking the corn, leave the husks attached, but remove as much of the silk as possible. Rub some olive oil into and evenly over each cob, and then lightly season them with salt and pepper. Using sturdy aluminum foil, individually wrap each of them, sealing them completely.

Once the grill has finished heating, add the prepared corn and cover, cooking for 15-20 minutes. Turn the corn over every few minutes for even grilling. Transfer the cooked corn to a platter to cool, about 10 minutes or so, before removing the foil. Still be careful for any residual steam escaping. Trash the steamed husks and gently remove any leftover corn silk. Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels off of the cobs and place them in a large bowl.

Stir in the jalapeÃ±os, bacon, cheddar, cream cheese and sour cream until everything's evenly incorporated.

Salt and pepper the dish as desired. Serve as is, or transfer it to a different bowl or platter for a prettier presentation.

Notes: If you don't have a grill or don't want to mess with a grill, or it's off season and fresh corn's too expensive. You can use frozen. You'll need about 6 cups. Let it thaw completely and pan fry it for a few minutes in a bit of olive oil to get a bit of char on it before continuing with the recipe.

Roasted Veggie Tortellini Salad

Of course, you always want to have a good pasta salad in your collection. Spicy pesto, cheesy tortellini, fresh asparagus and veggies ... how can you go wrong?

20-ounce package refrigerated 6-cheese tortellini pasta

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

3/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 zucchini, diced

7-ounce container basil pesto

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.

In a bowl, combine red pepper, onion and asparagus. Season with salt and pepper and toss with one tablespoon olive oil. Arrange red pepper mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from baking sheet and set aside. Season zucchini with salt and pepper; toss with remaining olive oil. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender but not brown. Combine roasted vegetables, cooked tortellini and pesto in a large bowl. Chill for at least one hour; serve chilled. Makes 8 servings.

Radish and Grains with Pecan Salad

This salad is made with farro, wild rice, quinoa, and barley. The grains were combined with pecans, raisins, and dried cranberries and the salad is brightened with bits of arugula, radishes, and a splash of sherry vinegar and walnut oil.

2 cups mixed grains (like farro, freekeh, wheat berries, wild rice, quinoa, pearl barley, or any combination of these)

1 cup baby arugula leaves

1 cup parsley leaves, minced

1/2 cup tarragon leaves, minced

1/2 cup mint leaves, cut in a chiffonade

1/2 cup pecans

1/4 cup walnut oil

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 cup lime, watermelon, or French breakfast radishes, cut into thin slices, preferably using a mandolin

1/4 cup shallot, minced

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add the grains and cook until just tender, about 25 minutes. (With grains like wild rice and wheat berries, add them to the pot first and cook 10 minutes before adding remaining grains).

Drain the grains into a colander, then set aside until warm to the touch.