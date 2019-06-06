Different salads for you to try

I started thinking about this column and decided I would pull together different pasta and seafood salads. A few days later, I was visiting with a senior center volunteer, Evelyn Finney, and she asked me to include a couple of cold side salads that use whole grains, so I agreed. Then a friend asked me for a good, traditional potato salad recipe, so I had to include a couple for her to have.
With all of that said, this column is all over the place with cold side salads, but I think you'll enjoy the variety and the challenge of trying them all.
Be sure to read the complete column online to see all the recipes I've pulled together for you to try and enjoy.
For the salad:
For the dressing:
For the salad: In a large saucepan, heat water and wheat berries to boiling. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in brown rice and barley, then cover and simmer about 50 minutes longer or until grains are tender. Drain if necessary.
For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients.
In a large bowl, mix cooked grains and remaining salad ingredients. Pour about half of the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Cover and refrigerate one to two hours or until chilled. Before serving, toss the salad again. If desired, drizzle more of the reserved dressing over the salad and toss again. If you have leftovers, the grains will continue to soak up the dressing. Simply add more reserved dressing as needed before eating. I never did use all of the dressing for this salad.
The salad keeps well-refrigerated for several days.
Creamy seafood salad with lobster, crab and shrimp is the perfect dish for sharing at your next potluck gathering
Cook pasta according to directions. My general rule of thumb when cooking pasta is about 16 cups of water (one gallon) with a generous pinch of kosher salt. Bring water to a boil and add pasta, cook for 10 minutes. Drain well.
While the pasta cooks, add 2 tablespoons of butter to a large skillet. Heat over medium heat until butter is melted.
Add the celery and onions to the skillet, I like Vidalia onion when they're in season, and cook until translucent. This will take about five minutes.
Add the lobster, crab, and shrimp to the skillet and saute until heated through then remove skillet from heat and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, add good quality mayonnaise, lemon juice, Old Bay, salt, pepper, and parsley. Whisk to combine.
Add the sauteed seafood and veggies to the mixing bowl and give a stir to combine.
Finally, add the cooked pasta. Stir to mix it all together.
While this can be served warm, my preference is to chill it in the refrigerator for at least half an hour, then serve.
I really enjoy a good corn salad, especially Crunchy Corn Salad with Fritos! In my opinion, all corn salad is delicious in every sort of way; so refreshing during those hot summer months.
Dressing:
In a large mixing bowl, combine dressing ingredients; add vegetables and cheese. Toss to coat all ingredients. Just before serving, add Fritos to salad.
The jalapeno popper just became a fun new dish to share with this great recipe. All the same flavors you love, combined with fresh grilled corn create a fun summer salad you'll want to enjoy again and again.
Prepare and heat the grill.
Without actually shucking the corn, leave the husks attached, but remove as much of the silk as possible. Rub some olive oil into and evenly over each cob, and then lightly season them with salt and pepper. Using sturdy aluminum foil, individually wrap each of them, sealing them completely.
Once the grill has finished heating, add the prepared corn and cover, cooking for 15-20 minutes. Turn the corn over every few minutes for even grilling. Transfer the cooked corn to a platter to cool, about 10 minutes or so, before removing the foil. Still be careful for any residual steam escaping. Trash the steamed husks and gently remove any leftover corn silk. Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels off of the cobs and place them in a large bowl.
Stir in the jalapeÃ±os, bacon, cheddar, cream cheese and sour cream until everything's evenly incorporated.
Salt and pepper the dish as desired. Serve as is, or transfer it to a different bowl or platter for a prettier presentation.
Notes: If you don't have a grill or don't want to mess with a grill, or it's off season and fresh corn's too expensive. You can use frozen. You'll need about 6 cups. Let it thaw completely and pan fry it for a few minutes in a bit of olive oil to get a bit of char on it before continuing with the recipe.
Of course, you always want to have a good pasta salad in your collection. Spicy pesto, cheesy tortellini, fresh asparagus and veggies ... how can you go wrong?
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a bowl, combine red pepper, onion and asparagus. Season with salt and pepper and toss with one tablespoon olive oil. Arrange red pepper mixture in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from baking sheet and set aside. Season zucchini with salt and pepper; toss with remaining olive oil. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes, until tender but not brown. Combine roasted vegetables, cooked tortellini and pesto in a large bowl. Chill for at least one hour; serve chilled. Makes 8 servings.
This salad is made with farro, wild rice, quinoa, and barley. The grains were combined with pecans, raisins, and dried cranberries and the salad is brightened with bits of arugula, radishes, and a splash of sherry vinegar and walnut oil.
Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add the grains and cook until just tender, about 25 minutes. (With grains like wild rice and wheat berries, add them to the pot first and cook 10 minutes before adding remaining grains).
Drain the grains into a colander, then set aside until warm to the touch.
Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss well. Season with salt to taste.
Creamy cilantro dressing, tender macaroni, shrimp, white-lump crab, and roasted corn all come together to create this amazingly delicious and different Mexican Seafood Pasta Salad.
Fill a large pot, half way, with water. Bring to a boil, over medium-high heat, and cook elbow macaroni till al dente about 10 minutes. Rinse and drain.
Rinse and drain shrimp and lump-crab. Set aside.
In a small skillet, over high heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter. Add drained corn. Do not stir. As corn roasts/browns it will begin to pop. Gently stir corn until half the kernels are golden brown. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
To make the dressing, in a small bowl combine mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped cilantro, cumin, capers, oregano, chipotle chili powder, dried dill weed, finely chopped jalapeno pepper, and juice of two limes. Mix well.
In a large bowl add cooked macaroni, shrimp, crab, chopped onions, peppers, and additional cilantro. Add roasted corn and mix well. Add 1/4 cup crumbled Cotija cheese. Add dressing mixture and stir gently until everything is well combined.
Chill Salad for 3 hours before serving.
An earthy wild rice salad with sauteed shallots, rainbow chard, blood orange slices, dried cherries, toasted pepitas, and a blood orange vinaigrette. If you can't find pepitas, you can use pumpkin seeds as a suitable substitute.
For the vinaigrette:
For the salad:
For the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk the blood orange zest and juice, shallot, Dijon, and sea salt to combine. Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the oil is well-combined and the dressing is thick and emulsified.
For the salad: Cook wild rice according to instructions or bring 3 1/2 cups water to a boil over high heat. Add rice and a generous pinch of sea salt, allow mixture to bubble up, then cover, turn heat to low, and simmer for 45 minutes or until rice is cooked through but still has some bite. Strain, place rice back into saucepan, and toss with 1/4 cup of the blood orange vinaigrette.
Place a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the pepitas and cook, shaking pan often, just until the first few pop. Remove pepitas, set aside, and replace skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil and shallots, and saute for 2 minutes, or until edges begin to brown. Toss in the chard, along with a pinch or two of sea salt, and saute for 4 minutes or just until chard begins to wilt.
Toss the warm shallots and chard with the rice. Add the cherries and more dressing. Adjust salt levels as needed.
Plate salad, tucking blood orange slices throughout. Finish with a drizzle of dressing, black pepper, toasted pepitas, and minced chives.
Cook pasta shells per manufacturer's instructions in liberally salted water. Rinse shells in cold water then set aside.
Meanwhile, combine remaining ingredients to make a seafood salad. Spoon seafood salad into jumbo pasta shells. I am usually able to fill about 18 shells. Garnish with extra fresh dill if desired.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Make up to 24 hours in advance if needed, as they're just as good the next day if not better.
Mix the mayonnaise, mustard, celery seed, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Then add the remaining ingredients and mix lightly. Refrigerate for several hours or until chilled.
Eggs:
Potato salad:
Cut 6 of the 9 boiled eggs in half; remove yolk (save the other 3 eggs for the potato salad mixture). Place yolks in medium bowl and mix with pickles, mustards, mayonnaise, and salt; stuff the 6 eggs with the yolk mixture and set aside.
In large bowl, blend the onion, mustards, salt, pickles, pickle juice, and mayonnaise. Then stir in the cubed boiled potatoes, and add in the remaining 3 hard boiled eggs, finely chopped, last.
Spoon mixture into large serving bowl (or keep in your large mixing bowl if you want to serve the salad from that). Top with paprika, sprinkling evenly over the salad, and arrange deviled eggs around the top of the salad in a circle for garnish (you can top the deviled eggs with a little paprika too, if you want).
An easy cold crab pasta recipe with crunchy vegetables and a creamy, dill-flavored dressing.
In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, honey mustard, dill, salt, and pepper. Refrigerate the dressing until ready to use.
Cook the pasta shells according to package directions. Drain well. Rinse with cold water and drain again. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl. Add the chopped crab meat, bell peppers, onion, and dressing. Mix well.
Cover and refrigerate for at least thirty minutes or until ready to serve.
Chill shrimp and beans. Drain both, reserving the bean liquid. Crush garlic in a large bowl. Add oil, mustard, sugar or sweetener, vinegar, shrimp, and beans. Toss well, then refrigerate.
Heat bean liquid, ad bouillon cubes and stir until dissolved. In a saucepan combine liquid with enough water to make 2 cups. Add rice. Bring to a boil and cook rapidly, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until rice stands above the water line. Reduce heat to lowest point; cover and steam 12-14 minutes. Spread rice in a shallow pan to cool, using a fork to separate the grains. Refrigerate 10 minutes or until needed.
At serving time, add rice to shrimp and bean mixture; toss together with celery, onion, and lettuce. Serve with soy sauce. Makes about 4 servings.
And until next time, happy cooking.