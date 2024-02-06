All sections
May 21, 2022

Did you see a butterfly?

This bird surprised me May 15, while I was at Mingo Wildlife Refuge. It was flying here and there around my truck as I stopped momentarily to enjoy the scenery. I think the butterfly or grasshopper it was chasing must have gone under my truck. This bird is a great crested flycatcher. Suddenly, it flew up from the ground beside my truck and landed on the hood. I was ready with my cellphone...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This bird surprised me May 15, while I was at Mingo Wildlife Refuge. It was flying here and there around my truck as I stopped momentarily to enjoy the scenery. I think the butterfly or grasshopper it was chasing must have gone under my truck.

This bird is a great crested flycatcher. Suddenly, it flew up from the ground beside my truck and landed on the hood. I was ready with my cellphone.

The great crested flycatcher is North America's largest flycatcher. It catches large insects such as grasshoppers, butterflies and moths while flying. It usually hunts by sitting on a tree limb high off the ground. It is a migratory bird.

