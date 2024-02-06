Did I visit the ocean?

All sections
September 9, 2023
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

From the looks of this picture you might think I've gone deep sea diving. That's not the case. I found this grand looking thing that looks like ocean coral growing in the woods right here in Southeast Missouri.

This is a native fungus called crown-tipped coral mushroom. Its main function is to digest dead wood that lies underground, causing the wood to rot. Crown-tipped coral fungi can show up in the same spot in the woods for several years.

Crown-tipped coral fungi gets its name from the crown-like tops of each stem. This fungus can be found throughout Missouri from June through September.

