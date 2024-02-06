Diary of 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee to be released

NEW YORK -- The reflections of a 12-year-old refugee from the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be published this fall. Yeva Skalietska's book is called "You Don't Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine."

Union Square & Co. will release her account Oct. 25.

"Everyone knows what the word 'war' means, but practically no one knows what this word really represents," Skalietska said in a statement released Wednesday. "I want the world to know what we have experienced."