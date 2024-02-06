All sections
March 7, 2020

Dexter native to compete in Boston Marathon

Southeast Missourian

Paul Hessling, of Falls Church, Virgina, is preparing to compete in the 2020 Boston Marathon.

The Dexter native will be runnin in the Team South Shore Health, which will raise money to benefit the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health in Weymouth, Mass. He said that he will be running the race to both raise funds and awareness for behavioral health.

This is the first time Hessling will be running the marathon, which is scheduled for April 20.

Community

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

