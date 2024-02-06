Dexter native to compete in Boston Marathon

Paul Hessling, of Falls Church, Virgina, is preparing to compete in the 2020 Boston Marathon.
The Dexter native will be runnin in the Team South Shore Health, which will raise money to benefit the Grayken Center for Treatment at South Shore Health in Weymouth, Mass. He said that he will be running the race to both raise funds and awareness for behavioral health.
This is the first time Hessling will be running the marathon, which is scheduled for April 20.
