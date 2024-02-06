Dexter man renowned for his craftsmanship with custom wagons

DEXTER, Mo. -- "I have wagons in every state in the Union except Hawaii," said Jerry Brown of Dexter. "I even sold one to Disneyworld!"
At 81 years old, Brown is beginning to wind down a business that has been his passion for 35 years.
"We had riding horses, and I wanted a riding wagon like my dad had when I was young. I decided to try and see if I could build one. That's how it all started," he said.
Brown said that in the intervening years he has built 860 wagons, with no two being the same.
"I don't work from patterns. I don't guess I could even read a set of plans if someone gave them to me," he said.
In reflecting on memorable experiences from the past nearly four decades, Brown proudly recounts that his largest order was for 12 wagons.
"I built 12 wagons and put them on trucks, which took them to Jacksonville, Florida. From there, they were loaded on a boat and transported to Puerto Rico," he said.
He said the farthest he has shipped an order is Colombia, South America, and his most famous patron is David Letterman, who handled all the details through an attorney.
"I never spoke to Mr. Letterman, personally," Brown said, "however, his representative told me the wagon was for him."
Another well-known client was the Anheuser-Busch family. They ordered three wagons.
Brown said among the more unique wagons he has built are a chuck wagon and a handicapped accessible wagon.
"The Cape County Cowboy Church wanted a chuck wagon, so I made one for them," he said, pointing to a picture of the covered wagon that hearkens back to wagon train days. "It has a fold-down work area and cabinets for storage."
Once he realized he had a talent for wagon-building, Brown began exhibiting and competing at state fairs, and advertising in magazines.
"I eventually traded the horses for mules," Brown explains. "We would show five or six times in a season. For 10 years Randy Yancy traveled with me to show the wagons and mules."
Boxes of ribbons and numerous trophies line shelves in his work building. Pictures and newspaper clippings adorn the walls. Various magazines carrying ads, pictures or stories about Brown and his wagons are tagged and displayed.
One whole section of wall space is devoted to the 2002 Missouri State Fair.
"My mules and wagon won every class that year," he said, still somewhat amazed by the feat. "There were 12 classes and I came home with 12 trophies. They said it had never been done before."
As much work as building the wagons must have taken, they were not Brown's main source of livelihood. For 45 years he owned and operated Brown's Heating and Air Conditioning -- retiring from that career five years ago.
Brown is no stranger to hard work and long days. His work ethic was formed as early as his junior year in high school when he was employed by Faye's Bakery.
"I would go to work at midnight and work until 7:00 a.m.," he said, "then, I would go to school. I did that six days a week my last two years of high school, and for 10 years after I graduated."
When asked how he managed a work schedule like that and went to school, too, he matter-of-factly replied, "Managed? I couldn't help but manage. I didn't have a choice. I had to work."
Brown and his high school sweetheart Beverly Abshear graduated from Dexter High School in May 1956, and were married a few weeks later on June 16. Brown said at the bakery he made their wedding cake. They have remained happily married for more than 60 years and have one son, one grandson, and one great-grandson.
Brown laughingly explains that while he and his wife don't have a great deal of free time, they do attend church fairly often.
"I guess we're just so ornery, that we need a lot of churching," he quipped. "We go to church five times a week! Sunday morning and evening we go to New Bethel here in Dexter; Tuesday we're at Thousand Hills Cowboy Church at Fisk; Wednesday night back at New Bethel; and Thursday night at Cape County Cowboy Church.
When Brown's wagon-building business was at its peak, for many years he had a helper who worked with him on the wagons; now, however, he does it all himself.
"I do everything except the chrome and the upholstery," Brown explains. "I fabricate the steel, then send it to St. Louis to be chrome-plated. The upholstery is done by a professional."
Brown said he always kept 10 to 12 wagons in stock, but as he continues to scale back his business, he now limits his inventory to two. He also has reduced the size of his mule barren to two, and this past year he only showed in two events.
"Though I have reduced my stock," he said, "I still build custom wagons."
One sideline of his business that he continues to maintain, is renting his wagons and mules for weddings and funerals.
"I will carry the wedding party from the church to the reception," he said, "or I will transport a body from the funeral home or church to the cemetery.
"Many times the family of veterans will want their loved one carried in a wagon. My wagon has a high center seat so that the flag-draped casket is easily visible as we make the journey toward the cemetery."
Jerry Brown's Custom wagons can be found on the web at www.brownscustomwagons.us.
