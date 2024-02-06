Dexter man renowned for his craftsmanship with custom wagons

DEXTER, Mo. -- "I have wagons in every state in the Union except Hawaii," said Jerry Brown of Dexter. "I even sold one to Disneyworld!"

At 81 years old, Brown is beginning to wind down a business that has been his passion for 35 years.

"We had riding horses, and I wanted a riding wagon like my dad had when I was young. I decided to try and see if I could build one. That's how it all started," he said.

Brown said that in the intervening years he has built 860 wagons, with no two being the same.

"I don't work from patterns. I don't guess I could even read a set of plans if someone gave them to me," he said.

In reflecting on memorable experiences from the past nearly four decades, Brown proudly recounts that his largest order was for 12 wagons.

"I built 12 wagons and put them on trucks, which took them to Jacksonville, Florida. From there, they were loaded on a boat and transported to Puerto Rico," he said.

He said the farthest he has shipped an order is Colombia, South America, and his most famous patron is David Letterman, who handled all the details through an attorney.

"I never spoke to Mr. Letterman, personally," Brown said, "however, his representative told me the wagon was for him."

Another well-known client was the Anheuser-Busch family. They ordered three wagons.

Brown said among the more unique wagons he has built are a chuck wagon and a handicapped accessible wagon.

"The Cape County Cowboy Church wanted a chuck wagon, so I made one for them," he said, pointing to a picture of the covered wagon that hearkens back to wagon train days. "It has a fold-down work area and cabinets for storage."

Once he realized he had a talent for wagon-building, Brown began exhibiting and competing at state fairs, and advertising in magazines.

"I eventually traded the horses for mules," Brown explains. "We would show five or six times in a season. For 10 years Randy Yancy traveled with me to show the wagons and mules."

Boxes of ribbons and numerous trophies line shelves in his work building. Pictures and newspaper clippings adorn the walls. Various magazines carrying ads, pictures or stories about Brown and his wagons are tagged and displayed.

One whole section of wall space is devoted to the 2002 Missouri State Fair.