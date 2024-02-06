Dexter man preserves authentic structures on a small scale

DEXTER, Mo. -- "It is very sad, don't you think," asks Jim Arnold of Dexter, "when you see an old house, barn, or building that has been abandoned and left to decay?"

It was that feeling of sadness -- of wanting to preserve what he saw disappearing -- that led Arnold to his pastime of building small-scale authentic structures.

Arnold replicates his pieces from pictures he has taken, or from old photos he has seen.

"I don't work from patterns," he says. "I get the image in my mind, and I start cutting."

Likewise, he explains, he has to have a "feel" for the piece he is making. He says he cannot build a structure if he does not have a personal investment in it.

"My wife will ask me to build this, or build that, but I can't do it. I really can't explain why; I just can't build something that has not impacted me, personally," Arnold says.

As Arnold moves around the basement of his father's home, where he works on and stores his handiwork, he easily relates the history of each piece.

"When your people have lived in an area as long as mine have been here, you pretty well know everyone and everything," he laughs.

Arnold says his heritage stems from the Fields family, who arrived in Southeast Missouri around 1840; and the Arnolds, who came a bit later in 1883.

"Because we have been here so long, and because my ancestors have shared information through the years, we have a great sense of being invested in this area," Arnold explains. "I feel that through my pieces, I am preserving a part of history, even if it is only a small-scale replica."

Arnold takes great pride in the attention to authentic detail he crafts in his structures -- down to the wood he chooses.

"Every piece I use has been salvaged from somewhere in the area. Most of it is around 100 years old, and some as old as 150 years," Arnold said.

He says that he picks up old wood wherever he finds it, and that his many friends and acquaintances are always on the look-out and often give him leads, or bring him old pieces.

When it comes to choosing a subject, Arnold reveals that he never really knows what he is going to build. He has his many pictures for reference, but he never sets out to construct a particular piece.

"I pick up a plank and I study on it," he explains. "Eventually, it will come to me what it should be."

Arnold credits his father, 93-year-old J.C. Arnold, with fostering his wood-working skill. He adds that his dad, known affectionately as "Pop," works alongside him as he is crafting the various structures.

"Pop was always handy and could build or fix anything," Arnold admiringly explains. "We work together two or three times a week.

"We keep busy, don't we, Pop?" he laughingly asks his father.

The elder Arnold protests that he is slowing down and can't do as much as he once could.

"Don't let him kid you," Arnold admonishes. "He keeps up with me, and when I get hung up on a project, Pop can always see the way to straighten it out.

"I know I'm lucky to have Pop to help me. I couldn't do it without him."

Nearly half the spacious basement workroom displays the small-scale replicas that Arnold has created. The other half is filled with old wood waiting to be repurposed, woodworking and other tools, and assorted restoration projects patiently waiting their turn for attention.

Turning to his completed buildings, Arnold points out his re-creation of the Day Barn, which once sat on the Day family farm near the Dexter Airport. He reconstructed this particular piece from an old photo in which he, as a small child, is standing in front of the structure.

"This barn was a mule barn," Arnold says, adding that it was distinctive because of a protruding upper level that jutted out over the front end.

Arnold explains that most barns were unique in themselves because they were built to suit the individual needs of the owner.

Arnold's structure is authentic inside as well as out, with the roof of the barn featuring over 5,000 hand-cut wooden shingles.

The Blue House is a replica of a Sears and Roebuck mail-order house that was built in Dexter in 1916.

"The original house sold for $650 without a bathroom," Arnold says, "because in 1916 outhouses were still quite common."

He goes on to explain that a bathroom could be included for an additional $150.