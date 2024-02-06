Desserts for every summertime occasion

It is not too early to start thinking about cool, summer dessert recipes and patriotic themed desserts for the upcoming Independence Day holiday. During hot afternoons when a little something cool and refreshing would taste good, I start looking through recipes to see what I can find.

Berries are in season, and lemon is always a great go-to. Chocolate is probably the most popular, and of course don't leave out a good ice cream dessert or two. You'll find all of this and more in today's column. Enjoy!

Red, White and Blue Patriotic Poke Cake

This Red White and Blue Patriotic Poke Cake is filled with real strawberry and blueberry filling and a real crowd pleaser at your next gathering. This requires a few steps to prepare but the end product is well worth the extra effort.

Yellow Cake:

3/4 cup cold butter, plus soft butter for greasing pan

1 2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3 whole eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/4 cup all-purpose or whole wheat pastry flour

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Strawberry Filling:

1/3 cup water

1 package unflavored gelatin

3 cups strawberries, finely diced

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoons lemon juice

Blueberry Filling:

1/3 cup water

1 package unflavored gelatin

3 cups blueberries

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Whipped cream:

1 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For serving: additional strawberries and blueberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, and line with parchment paper. Butter parchment paper well, set aside.

For the yellow cake: Cream together butter, sugar, and lemon zest. Beat in eggs one at a time, scraping sides of bowl, until light and fluffy. Add 1 tablespoon vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until well combined. Add flour and buttermilk. Mix until just combined.

Pour into prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean.

Allow cake to cool for 20 minutes. Then use 1/4-inch wooden cooking handle to poke holes all over cake.

For the strawberry filling: In a small bowl mix together water, and gelatin. Allow to bloom for five minutes.

Puree' 2 cups strawberries in a blender, or food processor.

In a medium-sized saucepan add pureed strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, remove from heat. Stir in bloomed gelatin mixture and remaining 1 cup diced strawberries. Set it aside.

For the blueberry filling: In a small bowl mix together water, and gelatin. Allow to bloom for five minutes.

Puree' 2 cups blueberries in a blender, or food processor.

In a medium-sized saucepan add blueberry puree, remaining whole blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, and cook until juice darkens, about three to four minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in bloomed gelatin, until well combined. Set aside to cool for five minutes.

To Assemble Red White and Blue Patriotic Poke Cake: Alternate filling the holes with a stripe of strawberry filling, and then blueberry filling, all across the top of the cake, making rows of alternating fruit. Gently work filling into holes.

A little swirling is ok, but be careful not to over mix the strawberry, and blueberry together.

Refrigerate for eight hours or overnight, until set.

Whipped Cream: When ready to serve make whip cream. Beat heavy whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until medium peaks form.

Taste whipping cream, and add additional sugar if desired.

Spread whipping cream over the top of cake.

To serve: you can garnish cake using strawberries, and blueberries to look like a flag.

Or each serving can be garnished with half of a strawberry (leave the pretty green stem on and cut in two), and a few blueberries.

Source: www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com/2017/06/red-white-and-blue-patriotic-poke-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR0Us1chYhSNJz81oafHalBJqii8WcgkFHopR-kAk7KIl7qN44vxrP5Vy4I

Chocolate Nutter Butter Icebox Cake

A layered dessert recipe with chocolate pudding, peanut butter cookies, whipped cream and peanut butter drizzle like a chocolate peanut butter lasagna!

1 (1-pound) package Nutter Butter Cookies

2 small (3.4-ounce) boxes chocolate cook-and-serve pudding mix

4 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, thawed

1/4 cup peanut butter

Combine pudding mixes, milk, sugar and vanilla in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once softly boiling, remove from heat.

Spoon 1/3 of the pudding into the bottom of an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish. Add a single layer of cookies over the pudding.

Pour another 1/3 of the pudding over the cookies then add another single layer of cookies.

Top with the remaining 1/3 of pudding. Let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes then refrigerate until completely chilled (six to eight hours or overnight).

Top with thawed whipped topping. Melt peanut butter for 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave and stir until thin enough to pour. Drizzle peanut butter over whipped topping and serve. Cover and refrigerate to store.

Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2015/08/chocolate-nutter-butter-icebox-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR2a3g58zXboQxyXlNYicrpA8FACPKsH7g_1RkmD57EBW9CkzXKS5Svzx1o#target1

Turtle Lush

If chocolate turtles are one of your favorite candies, this Turtle Lush dessert will leave your mouth watering. It's the perfect combination of chocolate, caramel, pecans, and more.

3 cups Oreo crumbs

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 (8-ounce) package of cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

16 ounces of thawed whipped topping, divided

1 (5.9-ounce) box of instant chocolate pudding mix

3 cups milk, cold

1 cup of chopped pecans, divided

1/2 cup caramel sauce

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

Mix the Oreo crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl, then press the crumbs into the bottom of a 13-x9-inch dish or pan. Set the crust in the freezer for about 20 minutes.

While the crust is in the freezer, use an electric hand mixer to blend together the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a large bowl until smooth.

Add 8 ounces of whipped topping and continue mixing at low speed until well mixed.

In a separate large bowl, add the chocolate pudding mix and cold milk and whisk for about 2 minutes or until the chocolate pudding starts to get thick. Then, let the pudding rest for another 2-3 minutes to thicken more.

Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cookie crumb crust. Then sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and gently press them into the cream cheese layer.

Spread the chocolate pudding over the cream cheese and pecan layers, and finally, spread the remaining 8 ounces of whipped topping over the chocolate pudding. Cover the dessert with plastic wrap, and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Overnight chilling is best.

Right before serving, drizzle the caramel sauce and chocolate syrup over the top of the dessert, and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. Slice and serve chilled.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/turtle-lush/?fbclid=IwAR1j6uweCDTUkS0O2PHi3MrMzVz_M16YmbwmVeVBnaeZd-wNy4hM9G58Jcs

No Bake Orange Creamsicle Pie

No Bake Orange Creamsicle Pie is a creamy, sweet citrus pie in a vanilla wafer cookie crust. No bake pie recipe that's simple to make and tastes incredible! This is a sensational and delicious dessert that your whole family will love. It is prepared quickly and a great dessert for those hot summer days!

1 1/2 cup vanilla wafers

5 tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

7-ounce marshmallow fluff

2 cups orange creamsicle ice cream or orange sherbet, softened

8 ounces whipped topping, thawed

Pie Crust: In a food processer crush the vanilla wafers until you produce fine crumbs. Add the melted butter to the cookie crumbs and pulse till just mixed. Press the cookie crumbs into the bottom of a 9 or 10-inch pie pan. Set aside.

Pie Filling: Using an electric hand mixer, whip together the softened cream cheese and marshmallow fluff in a large mixing bowl. Then, add in the softened ice cream and stir together until combined. After that, fold in the whipped topping until it has been well incorporated.

Assembly: Proceed to pour the creamsicle filling into the prepared pie crust. Next, place the pie into the freezer for about 4 hours to set and chill.

To serve: If desired, top the pie with some additional whipped cream and orange slices as garnish.

Slice, serve chilled and enjoy!

Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/no-bake-orange-creamsicle-pie/?fbclid=IwAR15GYhAC21EU_rj3Huhkx45k5anv2WgHL4qMkO0x1Dx2DFyyt4DqAgiODk

Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake

Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake is inspired by Dairy Queen's classics. It's a family-size take on the traditional chocolate dipped dessert on a stick, served as a slice for sharing.

14 fudge-covered graham crackers broken into smaller pieces

96 ounces (2 48-ounce) containers of vanilla ice cream

16 ounces container of hot fudge topping (like Mrs. Richardson's brand)

14.5 ounces (2 7.25-ounce) bottles of chocolate magic shell topping

1 1/4 cups dry roasted peanuts divide 1/2 cup, 1/2 cup and 1/4 cup

Lightly spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Evenly spread the broken pieces of fudge-covered graham crackers in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

Scoop or slice the ice cream onto the broken fudge-covered graham crackers, then carefully press and spread the ice cream out evenly.

Remove the lid from the hot fudge topping and heat in the microwave for 10-15 seconds. (This is only to warm and loosen the hot fudge, so it spreads easier) Quickly spread the hot fudge over the ice cream.

Sprinkle the 1/2 cup of peanuts over the hot fudge layer.

Repeat the ice cream layer with the remaining container of ice cream.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the peanuts over the ice cream.

Remove the lids and foil covering over the top of the magic shell containers. Heat in the microwave for 8-10 seconds. Screw the lids on tight and shake to completely mix the magic shell. Squeeze the first container over 1/2 of the peanut layer. Quickly sprinkle 1/2 of the remaining peanuts over the magic shell before it hardens. Squeeze the second container of magic shell over the remaining half and quickly sprinkle the rest of the peanuts over the magic shell before it hardens. Cover and chill in the freezer for at least 4 hours. Just before serving, remove the Buster Bar dessert from the freezer and slice it into 12 slices (3 slices x 4 slices). Serve immediately.

Notes: To Store: Store any leftovers tightly covered with plastic wrap in the freezer for up to 10 days.

Tips: If the ice cream begins to become too soft while you are assembling the cake, you can place the pan (and the unused ice cream) into the freezer for 30 minutes and then finish assembling the cake.

You can line the bottom of the cake pan with unbroken fudge-covered graham crackers, but the ice cream will not be able to penetrate the fudge layer. You want the ice cream to be able to meld with the fudge and graham crackers.

You can substitute any flavor of magic shell for the chocolate magic shell.

If you cannot find the 16-ounce container of hot fudge topping, you can substitute 1 1/2 container of the 11.75-ounce jar of Smucker's hot fudge topping.

Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/buster-bar-ice-cream-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2rGtL_vSEbl3UQVlOVgZzzJQk1fPyhAvic_HM4GUSI507IdYoKpNzkxRs

Banana Split Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Enjoy banana split flavors in a new form - as a sliced Ice Cream Sandwich Cake, layered with traditional sundae fixings.

18-20 vanilla ice cream sandwiches

16 ounces (2 8-ounces) tubs frozen whipped topping thawed at room temperature, divided

10 ounces can crushed pineapple, well drained

1 cup maraschino cherries, quartered

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecan pieces

3 bananas, sliced

Garnish: 1/4 cup maraschino cherries (Additional) halved

Chocolate sauce for garnishing

In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 tub of whipped topping, crushed pineapple, quartered cherries, and most of the walnuts or pecans, reserve a handful for garnishing. Mix well until fully combined.