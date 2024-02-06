Desserts for every summertime occasion

It is not too early to start thinking about cool, summer dessert recipes and patriotic themed desserts for the upcoming Independence Day holiday. During hot afternoons when a little something cool and refreshing would taste good, I start looking through recipes to see what I can find.
Berries are in season, and lemon is always a great go-to. Chocolate is probably the most popular, and of course don't leave out a good ice cream dessert or two. You'll find all of this and more in today's column. Enjoy!
This Red White and Blue Patriotic Poke Cake is filled with real strawberry and blueberry filling and a real crowd pleaser at your next gathering. This requires a few steps to prepare but the end product is well worth the extra effort.
Yellow Cake:
Strawberry Filling:
Blueberry Filling:
Whipped cream:
For serving: additional strawberries and blueberries
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, and line with parchment paper. Butter parchment paper well, set aside.
For the yellow cake: Cream together butter, sugar, and lemon zest. Beat in eggs one at a time, scraping sides of bowl, until light and fluffy. Add 1 tablespoon vanilla, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix until well combined. Add flour and buttermilk. Mix until just combined.
Pour into prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean.
Allow cake to cool for 20 minutes. Then use 1/4-inch wooden cooking handle to poke holes all over cake.
For the strawberry filling: In a small bowl mix together water, and gelatin. Allow to bloom for five minutes.
Puree' 2 cups strawberries in a blender, or food processor.
In a medium-sized saucepan add pureed strawberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, remove from heat. Stir in bloomed gelatin mixture and remaining 1 cup diced strawberries. Set it aside.
For the blueberry filling: In a small bowl mix together water, and gelatin. Allow to bloom for five minutes.
Puree' 2 cups blueberries in a blender, or food processor.
In a medium-sized saucepan add blueberry puree, remaining whole blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, and cook until juice darkens, about three to four minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in bloomed gelatin, until well combined. Set aside to cool for five minutes.
To Assemble Red White and Blue Patriotic Poke Cake: Alternate filling the holes with a stripe of strawberry filling, and then blueberry filling, all across the top of the cake, making rows of alternating fruit. Gently work filling into holes.
A little swirling is ok, but be careful not to over mix the strawberry, and blueberry together.
Refrigerate for eight hours or overnight, until set.
Whipped Cream: When ready to serve make whip cream. Beat heavy whipping cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until medium peaks form.
Taste whipping cream, and add additional sugar if desired.
Spread whipping cream over the top of cake.
To serve: you can garnish cake using strawberries, and blueberries to look like a flag.
Or each serving can be garnished with half of a strawberry (leave the pretty green stem on and cut in two), and a few blueberries.
Source: www.serenabakessimplyfromscratch.com/2017/06/red-white-and-blue-patriotic-poke-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR0Us1chYhSNJz81oafHalBJqii8WcgkFHopR-kAk7KIl7qN44vxrP5Vy4I
A layered dessert recipe with chocolate pudding, peanut butter cookies, whipped cream and peanut butter drizzle like a chocolate peanut butter lasagna!
Combine pudding mixes, milk, sugar and vanilla in a medium saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Once softly boiling, remove from heat.
Spoon 1/3 of the pudding into the bottom of an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish. Add a single layer of cookies over the pudding.
Pour another 1/3 of the pudding over the cookies then add another single layer of cookies.
Top with the remaining 1/3 of pudding. Let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes then refrigerate until completely chilled (six to eight hours or overnight).
Top with thawed whipped topping. Melt peanut butter for 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave and stir until thin enough to pour. Drizzle peanut butter over whipped topping and serve. Cover and refrigerate to store.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2015/08/chocolate-nutter-butter-icebox-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR2a3g58zXboQxyXlNYicrpA8FACPKsH7g_1RkmD57EBW9CkzXKS5Svzx1o#target1
If chocolate turtles are one of your favorite candies, this Turtle Lush dessert will leave your mouth watering. It's the perfect combination of chocolate, caramel, pecans, and more.
Mix the Oreo crumbs and melted butter together in a small bowl, then press the crumbs into the bottom of a 13-x9-inch dish or pan. Set the crust in the freezer for about 20 minutes.
While the crust is in the freezer, use an electric hand mixer to blend together the cream cheese and powdered sugar in a large bowl until smooth.
Add 8 ounces of whipped topping and continue mixing at low speed until well mixed.
In a separate large bowl, add the chocolate pudding mix and cold milk and whisk for about 2 minutes or until the chocolate pudding starts to get thick. Then, let the pudding rest for another 2-3 minutes to thicken more.
Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cookie crumb crust. Then sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and gently press them into the cream cheese layer.
Spread the chocolate pudding over the cream cheese and pecan layers, and finally, spread the remaining 8 ounces of whipped topping over the chocolate pudding. Cover the dessert with plastic wrap, and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Overnight chilling is best.
Right before serving, drizzle the caramel sauce and chocolate syrup over the top of the dessert, and sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. Slice and serve chilled.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/turtle-lush/?fbclid=IwAR1j6uweCDTUkS0O2PHi3MrMzVz_M16YmbwmVeVBnaeZd-wNy4hM9G58Jcs
No Bake Orange Creamsicle Pie is a creamy, sweet citrus pie in a vanilla wafer cookie crust. No bake pie recipe that's simple to make and tastes incredible! This is a sensational and delicious dessert that your whole family will love. It is prepared quickly and a great dessert for those hot summer days!
Pie Crust: In a food processer crush the vanilla wafers until you produce fine crumbs. Add the melted butter to the cookie crumbs and pulse till just mixed. Press the cookie crumbs into the bottom of a 9 or 10-inch pie pan. Set aside.
Pie Filling: Using an electric hand mixer, whip together the softened cream cheese and marshmallow fluff in a large mixing bowl. Then, add in the softened ice cream and stir together until combined. After that, fold in the whipped topping until it has been well incorporated.
Assembly: Proceed to pour the creamsicle filling into the prepared pie crust. Next, place the pie into the freezer for about 4 hours to set and chill.
To serve: If desired, top the pie with some additional whipped cream and orange slices as garnish.
Slice, serve chilled and enjoy!
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/no-bake-orange-creamsicle-pie/?fbclid=IwAR15GYhAC21EU_rj3Huhkx45k5anv2WgHL4qMkO0x1Dx2DFyyt4DqAgiODk
Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake is inspired by Dairy Queen's classics. It's a family-size take on the traditional chocolate dipped dessert on a stick, served as a slice for sharing.
Lightly spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Evenly spread the broken pieces of fudge-covered graham crackers in the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Scoop or slice the ice cream onto the broken fudge-covered graham crackers, then carefully press and spread the ice cream out evenly.
Remove the lid from the hot fudge topping and heat in the microwave for 10-15 seconds. (This is only to warm and loosen the hot fudge, so it spreads easier) Quickly spread the hot fudge over the ice cream.
Sprinkle the 1/2 cup of peanuts over the hot fudge layer.
Repeat the ice cream layer with the remaining container of ice cream.
Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the peanuts over the ice cream.
Remove the lids and foil covering over the top of the magic shell containers. Heat in the microwave for 8-10 seconds. Screw the lids on tight and shake to completely mix the magic shell. Squeeze the first container over 1/2 of the peanut layer. Quickly sprinkle 1/2 of the remaining peanuts over the magic shell before it hardens. Squeeze the second container of magic shell over the remaining half and quickly sprinkle the rest of the peanuts over the magic shell before it hardens. Cover and chill in the freezer for at least 4 hours. Just before serving, remove the Buster Bar dessert from the freezer and slice it into 12 slices (3 slices x 4 slices). Serve immediately.
Notes: To Store: Store any leftovers tightly covered with plastic wrap in the freezer for up to 10 days.
Tips: If the ice cream begins to become too soft while you are assembling the cake, you can place the pan (and the unused ice cream) into the freezer for 30 minutes and then finish assembling the cake.
You can line the bottom of the cake pan with unbroken fudge-covered graham crackers, but the ice cream will not be able to penetrate the fudge layer. You want the ice cream to be able to meld with the fudge and graham crackers.
You can substitute any flavor of magic shell for the chocolate magic shell.
If you cannot find the 16-ounce container of hot fudge topping, you can substitute 1 1/2 container of the 11.75-ounce jar of Smucker's hot fudge topping.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/buster-bar-ice-cream-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2rGtL_vSEbl3UQVlOVgZzzJQk1fPyhAvic_HM4GUSI507IdYoKpNzkxRs
Enjoy banana split flavors in a new form - as a sliced Ice Cream Sandwich Cake, layered with traditional sundae fixings.
Chocolate sauce for garnishing
In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 tub of whipped topping, crushed pineapple, quartered cherries, and most of the walnuts or pecans, reserve a handful for garnishing. Mix well until fully combined.
In the bottom of a 9- x 13-inch baking dish, lay the first layer of ice cream sandwiches flat, flush, and side by side one another. You may have to cut an ice cream sandwich in half for them to cover the bottom of the dish evenly.
Pour the mixture over ice cream sandwiches and spread evenly using a rubber spatula. Top completely with banana slices, using about 2 bananas.
Add the second layer of ice cream sandwiches, repeat the same layout as in step 2.
Add the remaining tub of whipped topping over the ice cream sandwiches and spread evenly with the rubber spatula. Be sure to cover completely.
Top ice cream sandwich cake with the remaining banana slices (using whole or half slice rounds), walnuts, halved maraschino cherries, and chocolate syrup.
Cover and place inside the freezer for 6 hours or overnight before serving.
Cut slices carefully using a metal spatula or sharp knife. Garnish with additional whipped topping and your favorite banana split toppings.
Notes: To Store: Store this dessert covered in the freezer for 10-14 days after preparing.
Tips: Be sure not to leave the ice cream sandwiches out too long while preparing the cake as they can become too melted to use.
Be sure to use a 9- x 13-inch baking dish for this recipe. Your cake should fill right up to the brim of the dish.
For best presentation, top with canned whipped topping, a stemmed cherry and chocolate sauce.
Source: www.princesspinkygirl.com/banana-split-ice-cream-sandwich-cake/
This Triple Berry Angel Food Cake Roll is an easy red, white and blue dessert, perfect with fresh summer strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line the bottom of a 10- x 15 x 1-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper (make sure that it lays flat on the bottom). Do not grease the pan.
Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour into prepared pan and bake for about 20 minutes, until the top is golden and the edges start to crack. *Note: It will rise up in the pan significantly, even over the top. But even though it gets high it should not flow over — if you're concerned, slip an extra baking sheet or a piece of foil underneath just in case.
Loosen cake from the edges of the pan while it's still warm, it's going to be a little sticky, like angel food cake is, but it will come away easily.
Spread out a clean kitchen towel and sprinkle evenly with 1/4 cup powdered sugar. Flip warm cake out onto the towel, peel off the parchment paper and immediately roll up starting at the short end, with the towel inside. Let cool completely at room temperature for 1-2 hours or pop it in the refrigerator or freeze momentarily. You don't want it hot inside when you add your filling.
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth. Add 3/4 cup powdered sugar, vanilla and cream and beat on low until combined, then on high for 3-4 minutes until fluffy and stiff peaks form.
Unroll cooled cake (you can just leave it laying on the towel) and spread with half of the filling and top with half of the berries. Carefully roll back up (this time without the towel.) and place on a serving plate. Spread top and sides with remaining filling and top with remaining berries. Serve immediately (leftovers are best eaten within 24 hours).
Source: www.thereciperebel.com/triple-berry-angel-food-cake-roll-a-red-white-and-blue-dessert-video/?fbclid=IwAR0XqY5bpdycV1XRn_LJs-4WHwpLlhr9iyZ90YGFXHGi7xLVwLglykf9ljA#wprm-recipe-container-9402
No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie is the perfect dessert for peanut butter lovers! Made with a chocolatey Oreo crust, it's filled with a chocolate and creamy peanut butter filling, topped with rich chocolate ganache!
Crust:
Peanut butter layer:
Chocolate layer:
Peanut butter drizzle:
Chocolate drizzle:
Garnishes: chopped peanuts, chocolate shavings, peanut butter cups, and fresh whipped cream as desired
Chocolate base: Place cookies and melted butter in a food processor. Process until cookies are finely crushed and butter is incorporated. Remove from processor and press firmly into the bottom and up the sides of an 8- or 9-inch pie plate. Freeze while you make the layers.
Peanut butter layer: Place one package of cream cheese in a mixing bowl and beat until smooth. Add peanut butter and powdered sugar and beat until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Pour in the cream and continue beating until thick and fluffy (this might take a few minutes). Spread into pie crust and refrigerate.
Chocolate layer: Place chocolate and 2 tablespoons of cream in a medium glass bowl. Microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until smooth. Let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, beat the remaining cream cheese until smooth. Add melted chocolate and powdered sugar and beat until combined.
Add cream and beat on low until incorporated, then on high speed until thick and fluffy (this can take a few minutes). Spread on top of the peanut butter layer in the pie crust and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight.
Peanut butter drizzle: Combine peanut butter and cream in a small bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until smooth. Allow it to cool slightly.
Chocolate drizzle: Combine chocolate and cream in a small bowl and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until smooth. Allow it to cool slightly.
Garnish the pie with peanut butter and chocolate drizzle, chopped peanuts, peanut butter cups, chocolate shavings, or whipped cream as desired.
Notes: Store: This pie can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Freezer: This pie can also be frozen, and is even delicious served half-frozen! Cover well in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 3 months.
Source: www.thereciperebel.com/chocolate-peanut-butter-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0mBiUt1xcJQ74lROPo2z701n4SCeP5dtWzHrozW2DLs0EDnRQNg-Pwlh8
Use mixer and mix the first three ingredients until fluffy. Pour into homemade or ready-made crust.
Refrigerate until firm, several hours or overnight.
This can also be made with limeade and/or chocolate cookie crusts.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/lemonade-pie-no-bake-11913?soc=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2F2j7YAOmwQ3VC7dQFJMSQhUfwo4bWkoAgywLN2W-XzR8ZIG2FHU_j6XQ
This is a really good recipe for parties on Memorial Day weekend or Fourth of July. Plus, it shows some real spirit for old Uncle Sam!
In two separate rectangular pans (9x13-inch is fine), sprinkle each box of gelatin. Add 2 cups of boiling water to each pan. Stir until the gelatin dissolves. Put in refrigerator for at least 3 hours, until the liquid turns into jiggly gelatin.
Cut each flavor into small blocks. Carefully mix the blocks in a 9x13-inch pan.
In a different bowl, sprinkle 2 pouches of unflavored gelatin into 1/2 cup of cold water. When the gelatin blooms, add 1 1/2 cups boiling water. Whisk it together until it dissolves. Add the can of sweetened condensed milk. Stir and cool.
Pour the milk mixture over the gelatin blocks and stick it in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (or overnight). Then cut into squares and serve.
Source: www.recipeboy.com/patriotic-jell-o/?fbclid=IwAR2fhsXjisuz5TCuVuYKsRb1Ds9NPVV_EIr90pNbLKsnGdvuqdyCz-t607E
So easy and perfect for holiday celebrations, the best lasagna is dessert lasagna and this recipe is not only simple and quick to make, but it's affordable and always a hit! Kids get a kick out of this one, and it's perfect for your patriotic 4th of July celebration because it's colored with red, white and blue!
Layer 1:
Layer 2:
Layer 3:
Layer 4:
Layer 5:
Layer 6:
Line the bottom of an 8- x 8-inch pan with Nilla wafers.
Mix together cream cheese, 2 tablespoons milk, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1 cup of whipped topping. Spread this layer out carefully over the Nilla wafers.
Top cream cheese layer with chopped strawberries.
In a medium bowl, mix together milk with pudding mix and another cup whipped topping until smooth. Spread this out over the strawberries and then top the pudding layer with blueberries.
Next, add the remaining whipped topping to the top of the lasagna.
Finish the dessert off with sprinkles.
Chill for 4 hours or overnight before serving. Serves 9.
Source: www.shesaved.com/patriotic-dessert-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR0kBAuspi0-gWy3CLnFIALLVqixTadEVgEai-YdGQ3JpsXvYKm4BV8B0vo
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.