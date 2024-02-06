Dessert recipes for spring and summer

A few weeks ago I had a reader ask me to share a few dessert recipes she could use and try through spring and summer. At nearly the same time a good friend of mine gave me a delicious recipe for praline coconut dream pie. It is nice when things work out this way. A reader requests recipes and a friend provides one; so it all works out nicely. Enjoy this simple variety of sweet treats sure to please a hungry group.

Coconut Praline Dream Pie

My friend, Jim Govreau, gave me this recipe a few weeks ago, and I cannot wait to try it. I love coconut cream pie and pecans, so this is a wonderful combination I know my family will enjoy.

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 pastry shell, baked and cooled

2 envelopes Dream Whip whipped topping mix

2 3/4 cups milk, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 (3 ounce) packages vanilla pudding

1 1/2 cups flake coconut

Heat pecans, butter and brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for 30 seconds. Spread on the bottom of the baked pastry shell and cool.

Beat topping mix, 1 cup milk, and vanilla until topping peaks. Add remaining milk and pudding mix, blend on low speed until just combined. Beat on high speed 2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup coconut and spoon into pie shell. Refrigerate until set and garnish with remaining coconut.

You may choose to toast the coconut for the top garnish, and add a few pecan pieces to the top as a garnish as well.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

I love my mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; it is far superior to other options.

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

6 cups fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Couple drops of red food coloring, optional

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, or fresh real whipped cream

Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-sized pan, mix together the mashed 1 cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.

Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.

Rice Krispy Butterscotch Goodies

My friend, Staci Wendel, shared this recipe with me a couple of weeks ago. She told me it is a family favorite treat, and for a busy family, I'm sure she needs treats for the car while traveling to and from sports events and activities.

1 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup peanut butter

6 cups dry crispy rice cereal

6 ounces chocolate chips

6 ounces butterscotch chips

In a small saucepan combine the sugar and light corn syrup together. Bring to a boil, then add the peanut butter. Mix well to combine all together, then stir in 6 cups dry cereal.

Spread this mixture into a lightly sprayed 9-inchby-13-inch pan.

Melt the chocolate and butterscotch chips together. Pour over cereal mixture in the pan and spread evenly to cover the entire surface.

Allow bars to cool and set up. Cut into squares to serve.

Lemon Chiffon Blueberry Dessert

This cool and creamy no-bake dessert is perfect for hot summer days. You can replace raspberries for half of the blueberries to make it look more patriotic. Be creative and make it your own.

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 24 squares)

1 1/3 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, divided

1 package (3 ounces) lemon gelatin

1 cup boiling water

11 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup sugar and butter, reserving 2 tablespoons for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture into a 13-inch-by-9-inch dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup blueberries.

In a small bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water; cool. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining sugar. Add vanilla; mix well. Slowly add dissolved gelatin. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over blueberries. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 3 hours. Top with reserved crumb mixture and remaining blueberries. Refrigerate leftovers.

Glazed Lemon Shortbread Cookies

These cool, light and refreshing cookies are a delight all year long. They are simple so virtually a no-fail recipe that is very full on flavor.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

For the glaze:

2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Colored sugar

Beat butter, sugars and salt until blended; beat in lemon zest. Gradually beat in flour. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Let dough stand at room temperature 5 to 10 minutes to soften slightly.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Roll each portion of dough between two pieces of waxed paper to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut dough with a floured 1-1/2-inch heart-shaped or other cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets.

Bake until bottoms are lightly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

For glaze, mix confectioners' sugar, lemon peel and lemon juice until smooth; spread over cookies. Sprinkle with colored sugar.

Lemon-Lime Magic Cake

This is a cool dessert that has a nice lemon layer on the bottom. A little added zest on top brings out that bright burst of citrus flavors.

For the Cake Layer:

1 box white cake mix

1 1/4 cups water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

For the Lemon-Lime Layer:

4 eggs, slightly beaten

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon peel

1 tablespoon finely grated lime peel

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Topping:

1 container (8 ounce) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Additional finely grated lemon and lime peels, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.

In large bowl, beat Cake Layer ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour in pan.

In another large bowl, mix Lemon-Lime Layer ingredients with whisk until smooth. Evenly pour over top of cake batter in pan; mixture will sink to bottom as you pour over cake batter.

Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least 4 hours to chill. Spread whipped topping over chilled cake. Sprinkle with additional lemon and lime peel if desired.

Using a serving spatula and a knife to carefully help slide pieces off, cut into 6 rows by 3 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.

Blackberries and Dumplings

I love blackberry dumplings and so I had to include a recipe for them in a dessert column. Blackberries will be coming in soon, so keep your recipe handy for when they do.

For the Berries:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1 quart (about 4 cups) fresh blackberries

1 cup granulated sugar, or to taste

2 cups water

1 small lemon, zested and juiced

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

For the Dumplings: