Dessert recipes for spring and summer

A few weeks ago I had a reader ask me to share a few dessert recipes she could use and try through spring and summer. At nearly the same time a good friend of mine gave me a delicious recipe for praline coconut dream pie. It is nice when things work out this way. A reader requests recipes and a friend provides one; so it all works out nicely. Enjoy this simple variety of sweet treats sure to please a hungry group.
My friend, Jim Govreau, gave me this recipe a few weeks ago, and I cannot wait to try it. I love coconut cream pie and pecans, so this is a wonderful combination I know my family will enjoy.
Heat pecans, butter and brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and boil for 30 seconds. Spread on the bottom of the baked pastry shell and cool.
Beat topping mix, 1 cup milk, and vanilla until topping peaks. Add remaining milk and pudding mix, blend on low speed until just combined. Beat on high speed 2 minutes. Stir in 1 cup coconut and spoon into pie shell. Refrigerate until set and garnish with remaining coconut.
You may choose to toast the coconut for the top garnish, and add a few pecan pieces to the top as a garnish as well.
I love my mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; it is far superior to other options.
Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-sized pan, mix together the mashed 1 cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.
Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.
My friend, Staci Wendel, shared this recipe with me a couple of weeks ago. She told me it is a family favorite treat, and for a busy family, I'm sure she needs treats for the car while traveling to and from sports events and activities.
In a small saucepan combine the sugar and light corn syrup together. Bring to a boil, then add the peanut butter. Mix well to combine all together, then stir in 6 cups dry cereal.
Spread this mixture into a lightly sprayed 9-inchby-13-inch pan.
Melt the chocolate and butterscotch chips together. Pour over cereal mixture in the pan and spread evenly to cover the entire surface.
Allow bars to cool and set up. Cut into squares to serve.
This cool and creamy no-bake dessert is perfect for hot summer days. You can replace raspberries for half of the blueberries to make it look more patriotic. Be creative and make it your own.
Combine cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup sugar and butter, reserving 2 tablespoons for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture into a 13-inch-by-9-inch dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup blueberries.
In a small bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water; cool. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining sugar. Add vanilla; mix well. Slowly add dissolved gelatin. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over blueberries. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 3 hours. Top with reserved crumb mixture and remaining blueberries. Refrigerate leftovers.
These cool, light and refreshing cookies are a delight all year long. They are simple so virtually a no-fail recipe that is very full on flavor.
For the glaze:
Beat butter, sugars and salt until blended; beat in lemon zest. Gradually beat in flour. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Let dough stand at room temperature 5 to 10 minutes to soften slightly.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Roll each portion of dough between two pieces of waxed paper to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut dough with a floured 1-1/2-inch heart-shaped or other cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on lightly greased baking sheets.
Bake until bottoms are lightly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For glaze, mix confectioners' sugar, lemon peel and lemon juice until smooth; spread over cookies. Sprinkle with colored sugar.
This is a cool dessert that has a nice lemon layer on the bottom. A little added zest on top brings out that bright burst of citrus flavors.
For the Cake Layer:
For the Lemon-Lime Layer:
Topping:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In large bowl, beat Cake Layer ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour in pan.
In another large bowl, mix Lemon-Lime Layer ingredients with whisk until smooth. Evenly pour over top of cake batter in pan; mixture will sink to bottom as you pour over cake batter.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate at least 4 hours to chill. Spread whipped topping over chilled cake. Sprinkle with additional lemon and lime peel if desired.
Using a serving spatula and a knife to carefully help slide pieces off, cut into 6 rows by 3 rows. Store covered in refrigerator.
I love blackberry dumplings and so I had to include a recipe for them in a dessert column. Blackberries will be coming in soon, so keep your recipe handy for when they do.
For the Dumplings:
Mix together cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water; set aside. Add blackberries and sugar to a large saucepan; toss and let rest for 30 minutes, longer if they were refrigerated, stirring several times. Taste and add additional sugar if desired. Add the 2 cups water, lemon juice, zest and salt; stir and bring to a boil. Stir in cornstarch slurry, boil 2 minutes reduce to a bare bubble simmer; add butter.
Meanwhile, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add butter and milk and mix together to form a shaggy dough. Drop spoonfuls of dumpling dough on top of stewed blackberries, cover and simmer for 20 minutes without lifting cover. Uncover, remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes. Spoon dumplings over vanilla ice cream or into a serving bowl, spooning sauce on top. Add a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
Notes: Number of dumplings depends on how you drop them. I use a small cookie scoop and get about a dozen dumplings, although if you have your simmer too high, some will break down. May also make with other berries.
Ice cream is always a nice go-to treat, and these ice cream balls can be prepared in advance and held in the freezer to be used as needed. I think my husband would love to have a tray of these waiting for him for his evening snack.
Scoop frozen ice cream out onto waxed paper lined baking sheets and place in freezer for at least an hour, or until hardened.
During that time, place cereal in gallon zipper bag and crush. Melt butter in microwave and stir in sugar and cinnamon, pour into bag with cereal and seal. Knead with hands until well mixed. Pour out onto lined baking sheet and place in oven at 350 just until toasted, about five minutes. Keep close watch as cereal will burn easily.
Remove from oven and allow to cool. Roll hardened ice cream balls in mixture, pressing lightly as you do so. Place coated ice cream in 9x13 dish and return to freezer or serve immediately.
Notes: For serving, drizzle with honey and top with whipped cream and a cherry. Can also use corn flakes or cereal of your choice such as Golden Grahams, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, etc.
A little bit sweet, a little bit tart and topped off with golden, sugar-kissed biscuits, this cobbler is summer perfection. If you don't have a cast iron skillet, just use any oven safe baking dish.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss strawberries, raspberries and blueberries with 2/3 cup sugar and tapioca. Transfer to a greased 10-inch cast-iron or other oven-proof skillet; let stand 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto fruit. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.
Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm.
This is best made with the freshest strawberries you can find. Of course, if you want to try something a little different, why not whip some up with blueberries or raspberries, or all of the above?
Toss strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar and set aside. Combine flour, remaining sugar, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture forms coarse crumbs; set aside. Whisk together egg and light cream; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moistened. Divide dough into 6 parts; pat into biscuits and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes, until golden. Cool biscuits briefly on a wire rack. Split in half with a serrated knife; spread bottoms with remaining butter. Top with berries and whipped cream; add tops. Garnish with remaining berries and cream. Makes 6 servings.
I don't know anyone who does not like rice cereal treats, and when you add crushed Oreo cookies, I can't imagine anyone turning it down. It sounds like a perfect combination. These can be cut and packaged to take along on a road trip or picnic.
In a Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add marshmallows; cook and stir until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in cereal and 2 cups Oreos. Press into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan.
Spread melted baking chips over top; sprinkle with remaining Oreos, pressing gently to adhere. Cool to room temperature. Cut into bars.
For the cake:
For the filling and topping:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour in pan. Bake 28 to 33 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Place pan on cooling rack.
Immediately, in medium microwavable bowl, beat 8 ounces cream cheese and the butter with electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Beat in vanilla. On low speed, beat in powdered sugar until frosting is smooth and creamy. Beat in milk. Microwave uncovered on high 30 to 50 seconds or until smooth and thin enough to pour.
With tines of fork, poke holes almost to bottom of warm cake about every 1/2 inch. Pour 1 cup of the glaze mixture over warm cake. Let stand 10 minutes. Stir almonds into remaining mixture, and spread over top of cake. Refrigerate 1 1/2 hour or until topping is set before serving. Store covered in refrigerator.
Using a food processor to prepare pie crust makes it so quick and easy. Pie dough can be made ahead and frozen until ready to use. With a fresh made pie shell in the freezer, the sky is the limit as to the possibilities.
Put flour and salt in processor and pulse to mix 4 to 5 times. Cut butter and shortening in small cubes, pulse about 20 seconds or until coarse crumbs form. Add vinegar and water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Remove and form into 2 balls, wrap in plastic wrap and put in refrigerator for an hour. Remove 10 minutes before rolling. If dough seems too moist knead in just a little flour.
These rolls are good for a breakfast, brunch or late night snack with a big glass of cold milk.
For the Milk Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out crescent roll dough onto greased or floured surface. Press seams together. If using the crescent sheets, you can unroll but do not have the seems to pinch together.
Spread softened butter over dough, leaving 1/2 inch space at edges on all sides. Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon. Roll up long-ways and squeeze lightly with hands to seal. Cut into 10-12 slices. Placed slices in greased 8-inch round pan.
Place milk and vanilla in measuring cup and heat in microwave until very warm. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Pour over rolls.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown on top. Once removed from oven, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm and enjoy.
Note: Butter Rolls will be dumpling like in texture on the bottom and flaky on the top. Spoon additional sauce over rolls before serving.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
