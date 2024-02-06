Desperately seeking green

Winter is the season when the woods are most drab in Southeast Missouri. Of course there are still many colors out there, but most of them are not bright and cheery.

I ventured out Dec. 22 looking for a cheerful picture. A few cedar trees had some good color, but seemed too common. I found some non-native Japanese honeysuckle holding onto green leaves and vines. I found some tufts of wild garlic and green grass. None of those brightened my mood.