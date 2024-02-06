All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 28, 2019

Desperately seeking green

Winter is the season when the woods are most drab in Southeast Missouri. Of course there are still many colors out there, but most of them are not bright and cheery. I ventured out Dec. 22 looking for a cheerful picture. A few cedar trees had some good color, but seemed too common. I found some non-native Japanese honeysuckle holding onto green leaves and vines. I found some tufts of wild garlic and green grass. None of those brightened my mood...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Winter is the season when the woods are most drab in Southeast Missouri. Of course there are still many colors out there, but most of them are not bright and cheery.

I ventured out Dec. 22 looking for a cheerful picture. A few cedar trees had some good color, but seemed too common. I found some non-native Japanese honeysuckle holding onto green leaves and vines. I found some tufts of wild garlic and green grass. None of those brightened my mood.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Finally, on a hillside where timber had been harvested a few years ago, I found native wild blackberry briars. Many of the stalks were a nice purple color. Others were green. And several of the stalks had beautiful bright green leaves. I found myself longing for a fresh-baked blackberry cobbler.

Happy New Year everyone!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy