Desperately seeking green

Winter is the season when the woods are most drab in Southeast Missouri. Of course there are still many colors out there, but most of them are not bright and cheery.
I ventured out Dec. 22 looking for a cheerful picture. A few cedar trees had some good color, but seemed too common. I found some non-native Japanese honeysuckle holding onto green leaves and vines. I found some tufts of wild garlic and green grass. None of those brightened my mood.
Finally, on a hillside where timber had been harvested a few years ago, I found native wild blackberry briars. Many of the stalks were a nice purple color. Others were green. And several of the stalks had beautiful bright green leaves. I found myself longing for a fresh-baked blackberry cobbler.
Happy New Year everyone!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.