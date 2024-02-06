Designing with a twist, familiar network

"Project Runway" is going home, back to its original network with several new twists.
The biggest change is new host and executive producer Karlie Kloss, who takes over from the departed duo of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn when the show returns to Bravo on March 14. The model grew up in St. Louis watching the original version.
Christian Siriano, who won season four, mentors the aspiring designers. Designer Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and original cast member Nina Garcia serve as judges.
The winning designer will receive $250,000 -- a boost from $100,000.
After 16 seasons with the franchise, Klum and Gunn jumped to Amazon to start a rival show. Before leaving, Klum suggested Siriano as Gunn's successor. Coincidentally, producers were already talking to the designer, who has sustained a successful 10-year career since his breakout on the show.
Siriano noted the biggest difference between him and Gunn is Gunn wasn't a designer; he was on the faculty at Parsons The New School of Design.
"When the designers have a red carpet challenge, I can actually give them real feedback because I just dressed people at the Golden Globes the week before," Siriano said. "I'm giving them almost, like, real fashion industry feedback. And I think that it can, hopefully, only help them."
Models on the show will be diverse in their ethnicity and size ranges.
