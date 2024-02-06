It's been a lot of years ago -- and really not sure how long but sure been awhile -- I read an article on deposits and debits but not concerning money. It was about relationships. When two people become friends or start a relationship, each of them has a bank inside them that their friend deposits good into their bank. If one of them does something particularly good, then points are deposited in their friend's account. But this applies to both of them. Good deeds deposit good rewards. But when either of them does something disgusting or hurtful, then points are taken away or their friend's account is debited. How we treat each other determines if a deposit or a debit is placed on the heart of our friend.

We moved to Scott City back in 1986 when we began to pastor in a local church. Before that, we lived in Nebraska and Oklahoma and then Kentucky. We grew up in Nebraska so it will always have a special place in our hearts. But we also enjoyed Oklahoma, where we lived for three years, and then Kentucky, where we lived for four. There are some things which we really like about Missouri, but there are some things which we aren't fond of. We aren't crazy about the hot summers. So the heat during the summers is definitely a debit. But the winters are really mild so deposits for the mild winters. We can grow virtually two gardens here in Scott City. We can have a spring garden and also a fall garden. This is a definite deposit. Both our boys live here in town, which is a deposit, so we'll stay around here. When everything is considered, we enjoy Missouri life.

Most, if not all of us, have that friend we have spent some time with but we hardly ever hear from. So there are positive deposits in the bank with their name on them. Not a lot, but there are some. But then we get a phone call from them and they are wanting to talk about the weather and what we been doing and on and on. But in the back of your mind you are waiting for them to ask a favor or want some help. And after a time of chit chat they ask a favor. You knew it was coming and now it's out on the table. Debit some positive points. If our so-called friend gossips, then tack up some more debit points.

When a couple meets and falls in love, there are hundreds of deposits. From flowers to comments to little acts of love, both in the couple are probably are stacking up deposits. It's like they are both in the honeymoon part of their relationship. But eventually the honeymoon part will slowly stall and real life will set in. An unkind word will call for a debit. A missed anniversary or birthday, and there goes another debit. They may spend a romantic evening now and then which add some deposits. But in time, they may run out of deposits and all there will be is debits. Sad but true. And honestly, a couple probably won't last if all there are just debits.