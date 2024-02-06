Denver moves closer to sparking up at legal marijuana clubs in city

DENVER -- A Colorado business is closer to becoming one of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs.
Owners of the Coffee Joint plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space, where customers can vape or eat products.
A Denver attorney recommended on Wednesday the city approve the proposal following a public hearing last week. The city of Denver's top licensing regulator has the final say on issuing the permit. It's not clear when it might happen.
Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location.
The clubs also cannot sell marijuana products.
Denver has received two applications but officials expect more.
