All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 16, 2018

Denver moves closer to sparking up at legal marijuana clubs in city

DENVER -- A Colorado business is closer to becoming one of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs. Owners of the Coffee Joint plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space, where customers can vape or eat products. A Denver attorney recommended on Wednesday the city approve the proposal following a public hearing last week. The city of Denver's top licensing regulator has the final say on issuing the permit. It's not clear when it might happen...

Associated Press

DENVER -- A Colorado business is closer to becoming one of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs.

Owners of the Coffee Joint plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space, where customers can vape or eat products.

A Denver attorney recommended on Wednesday the city approve the proposal following a public hearing last week. The city of Denver's top licensing regulator has the final say on issuing the permit. It's not clear when it might happen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location.

The clubs also cannot sell marijuana products.

Denver has received two applications but officials expect more.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy