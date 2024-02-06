Dennis Scivally: engineer and community servant

Ever wonder who was behind the beautiful little park on Cape Rock Drive named Scivally Park? There was a gentleman ... a native of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties, who became one of those civil servants of Missouri.

Dennis Scivally, the son of a Bollinger County farm family, started a meager education by attending only two to four months per year in a one-room school near Gravel Hill. His parents, dismayed by his lack of educational opportunity, moved to Cape Girardeau, where Dennis attended Old Lorimier School under Miss May Greene.

In 1894, he attended the old Normal School, where he excelled in academics and sports. He was chosen halfback on the first football team and first baseman on the baseball team. He later played for the Capahas. On graduation day, Scivally was chosen as one of three to give an oration. Later in 1958, Scivally was honored with the first Southeast Missouri State Teachers College Alumni Award.

His engineering career began with Louis Houck on railroad construction. After three years, he became the first highway engineer for Cape County. During the 1920s, there was much publicity for "getting Missouri out of the mud", including the deep muddy roads filled with potholes in Cape County.

One might say, the father of this campaign was Dennis Scivally, the chief engineer of the Cape Girardeau Special Road District. One of the first paved roads in Missouri was the old Rock Levy Road from Elm Street to Highway 61 (Sprigg Street) surveyed by the Missouri Highway Department project engineer, Dennis Scivally.