Dems make their priorities clear

Senate Democrats ended February insisting on a procedural fight over the Women's Health Protection Act, to get Republicans on record about the issue during a midterm election year. But if Americans realized just what the Women's Health Protection Act is about, it should not only backfire as a strategy for the Dems, but would prompt an awakening about just how radical a country we've become when it comes to abortion.

It was striking to hear Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer be open about what the euphemistically and manipulatively named legislation is about: abortion. Most Democrats in the Senate voted for the bill to come to the floor -- with the one exception of Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who increasingly is finding himself at odds with his party.

One of the senators who went on record in a clarifying way was Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania. He describes himself as pro-life, even though he gets decent ratings from Planned Parenthood for his voting record. He's a far cry from his courageous father, who was banned from speaking at the 1992 Democratic convention for fear that he would challenge his party on abortion.

But Casey just voted to bring to the floor the most radical bill that Congress has ever seen when it comes to this issue. It's legislation that insists that the states don't have the right to govern themselves when it comes to abortion, at a time when the majority in some states have chosen restrictions. Even Casey's home state has a ban on abortions after the 24th week of pregnancy. That's not overly restrictive -- that's reasonable.

The White House issued a statement insisting that "restrictions are particularly devastating for communities of color." In fact, those are the women and girls who are so often most pressured into abortion as their only choice.