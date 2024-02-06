Democrats would regret nuking the filibuster

There's nothing that ails Joe Biden's agenda, we are supposed to believe, that ending the filibuster wouldn't fix.

President Biden showed a little leg on changing the filibuster in an ABC News interview, while almost every Senate Democrat wants to ditch it. Even Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who still supports the filibuster, said a couple of weeks ago that resorting to it should be more "painful."

Senate Democrats probably remain a few votes shy of really being able to trash the filibuster, which would require the support of every Democrat (plus Vice President Kamala Harris as the 51st vote), but they are steadily talking themselves into curtailing or abolishing the filibuster as a political and moral necessity.

This would be a mistake, both for the institution of the Senate and for the narrow partisan interests of the Democrats.

One would think the experience the party had the last time it took a hatchet to the filibuster would warn it off any repeat.

In 2013, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid blew up the filibuster for most presidential nominations. No longer would it take a cloture vote passed with the support of 60 senators to confirm nominees, rather a simple majority. Reid did this against the warnings of then-Minority Leader Mitch McConnell because he and the Democrats had worked themselves into a lather to confirm President Barack Obama's nominees to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

It's a cliche for senators who support the filibuster to say control of the body inevitably changes, but it's true. Today's triumphant, inflamed majority tempted to ditch the filibuster is tomorrow's embattled, desperate minority using it to wield influence it otherwise wouldn't have.

Three years after Reid's move, McConnell was using it to render Democrats bystanders as he transformed the federal judiciary. President Donald Trump got about as many nominees on federal appellate courts in four years as Obama did in eight.