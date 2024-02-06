Democrats are building a wall to keep out truckers

Seven-foot fencing topped with razor wire will be installed surrounding the U.S. Capitol next week, in advance of President Joe Biden's State of the Union on March 1. The wall is to keep out truckers who are heading to Washington, D.C., as part of the Freedom Convoy protesting COVID restrictions.

Instead of shutting the truckers out, Biden should be inviting them in to sit in the gallery during his speech and have a chat afterward. He invited Vladimir Putin to talk -- why not truckers who love America and say they want to "restore our nation's Constitution?"

How Biden treats the truckers could be pivotal for his presidency and the Democratic Party. The people who truck our goods, serve us in restaurants and work with their hands are speaking out for American freedom.

If Scranton Joe were still at the top of his game, he'd welcome the truckers and regale them with stories of his blue-collar past.

Visiting a Mack Truck plant last summer, Biden boasted, "I used to drive an 18-wheeler." The boast wasn't true, though he once rode in a rig. The point is, Biden understood, even a year ago, the political payoff from treating working people with respect instead of greeting them with razor wire.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he hopes the truckers do come, adding, "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights to you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates."

When thousands marched on Washington to protest George Floyd's death, they weren't met with razor wire. This is America.

Up north, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a whopper of a political miscalculation by crushing the truckers' peaceful protest without ever giving them a hearing. But Trudeau is a born-and-bred elite. Biden claims working class credentials.

Meanwhile, in unison the mainstream media is dismissing the American truckers as "right-wing."

Anti-science? Hardly. Science is proving the truckers right about the damaging impact of government lockdowns and mandates.