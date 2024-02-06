All sections
featuresMay 17, 2017
Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson collaborate on clothes
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato went from working out at the gym together to working on a fashion-line collaboration. Hudson, who co-founded activewear brand Fabletics in 2013, says she instantly hit it off with the "Confident" singer when the two ran into each other at the gym. They were celebrating together May 10 at the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collaboration launch event...
By MARCELA ISAZA ~ Associated Press
Demi Lovato, left, and Kate Hudson arrive at the launch of Demi Lovato and Fabletics Collaboration Collection on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Demi Lovato, left, and Kate Hudson arrive at the launch of Demi Lovato and Fabletics Collaboration Collection on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato went from working out at the gym together to working on a fashion-line collaboration.

Hudson, who co-founded activewear brand Fabletics in 2013, says she instantly hit it off with the "Confident" singer when the two ran into each other at the gym. They were celebrating together May 10 at the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collaboration launch event.

"Because she is fierce. It was perfect," said Hudson, 38. "Her values and what she stands for is a big part of what our brand is really pushing out there for women. Body positivity, strength, taking control of your life and things. She's been a very open communicator about things in her own life, which I think is really important for women to feel like they can come out and be really open about things that are going on in their life and finding happiness."

Lovato, 24, said she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental-health awareness. The pop singer said the fashion line reflects her story.

"It's come forward through the confidence that you get when you wear the clothing and the cuts are great, the compression in the pants are great. It's all about feeling comfortable while you're working out and while you are going about your day," Lovato said.

The new limited-edition capsule collection is youthful, with leggings in pink and yellow flowered prints, black-and-white shorts and long-sleeved gray shirts.

The athletic collection will be available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL when it goes on sale on the Fabletics site today.

