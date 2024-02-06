Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson collaborate on clothes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato went from working out at the gym together to working on a fashion-line collaboration.

Hudson, who co-founded activewear brand Fabletics in 2013, says she instantly hit it off with the "Confident" singer when the two ran into each other at the gym. They were celebrating together May 10 at the Demi Lovato for Fabletics Collaboration launch event.

"Because she is fierce. It was perfect," said Hudson, 38. "Her values and what she stands for is a big part of what our brand is really pushing out there for women. Body positivity, strength, taking control of your life and things. She's been a very open communicator about things in her own life, which I think is really important for women to feel like they can come out and be really open about things that are going on in their life and finding happiness."