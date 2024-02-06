Mike Council is a man with rhythm in his voice, as well as in his life.

His delivery is deep, with tempo and inflection, and his 47 years on this earth have recurring themes, like a chorus in a song.

He's also not your typical student at Southeast Missouri State, a single father who has found Cape Girardeau long after graduating from high school in 1987, operating a 26-ton tank in Desert Storm in the U.S. Army and later opting out of one of the nation's biggest cities for a simpler life and new chapter.

"I'm a nontraditional student," Council said. "I've got to balance real life with college life."

Born in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, cotton has threaded its way through his life. From chopping cotton plants to starting a clothing company in Atlanta to his artistry, where he goes by the name Navigator, the name of the men's clothing line he came up with and kept for himself personally.

"Navigator is the one who gives direction and speaks with direction, and that's why I implement them all into the idea," Council said.

Language also has been a recurring theme for Council, from reciting Easter speeches at the age of 5 to writing letters to a classroom of children as a lonesome soldier in the Middle East to his current major of multimedia journalism and broadcasting with a minor in creative writing.

Navigator speaks in a rhythmic style -- he was a drummer in high school -- about his experiences in life, combined into a collection of "songs" that can be found on Reverb Nation's website and cdbaby.com on his CD, "Navigator Swirl."

While Navigator easily could be categorically filed by many as a rapper, spouting off quick rhymes to beats, Council bristles at being labeled in such a way and will quickly correct.

"Nooo, Noooo. No, no, no, no. No sir," Council said in his rhytmic style. "I consider myself a poet first of all, a poet, writer, artist. I definitely would not say that. I'm way beyond that."

Mike Council also known as, Navigator, a spoken word artist from Cape Girardeau recites his piece Hold On, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Spoken-word artist is his category.

It's a relatively new genre where a poet rhythmically verbalizes words. It can be with a beat or a cappella.

On reverbnation.com, Navigator is ranked No. 1 regionally among spoken-word artists, 60th among 439 nationally and 80th among 626 globally.

"I hadn't realized how many spoken-words artists are out there," Council said after recently checking his ranking.

He says spoken-word artists speak from a different perspective than a rapper or hip-hop artists.

"Navigator is the news," Council said. "I'm giving them poetic news. The reason I say it is poetic news because poets are speaking in truth."

They're truths he acquired through tribulation and soul searching, some from seeing the faces of death in Desert Storm, others from relationships and even some from encounters with the law, which he calls "misdemeanor stuff."

It was enough to land him about 20 days in the Cape Girardeau County Jail and inspiration for "The Windows Around My Pain," which talks about someone trapped inside the system.