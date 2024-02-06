Delighting in a Sunday afternoon drive

Have you ever participated in a Sunday afternoon drive? If you haven't, you've missed a rare pleasure -- but it isn't too late. A Sunday afternoon drive is waiting for you whenever you choose to take the opportunity.

As I grew up on our farm in Southeast Missouri, our family often took a drive after dinner. My dad was always the driver, and my brother and I excitedly piled into the car. I doubt, at our ages then, that we actually enjoyed the scenery as much as our expectations of the ice cream cone, piled high and begging to satisfy our appetites. The drive gave everybody a chance to get away and daydream while we rode. Now, my husband and I still take our coveted Sunday drives.

"Ellen, what do want to do today," I heard my husband say, from the back of the house. He probably knew what my answer would be. "How about taking a drive into the hills with the curvy roads and steep inclines," I said. He agreed and off we went. The excursion happened last week. In my opinion, the scenery around my home town of Cape Girardeau offers much beauty and diversity. We situated ourselves in our blue Honda Fit and began our drive.

I find that I receive an abundance of inspiration and solace on those trips. We talk little, but observe all we pass. We, again, drove up and down the winding roads, noticing all sorts of things we had neglected to see before. The farther we drove, the more relaxed I became. All my cares stayed behind me, as we floated along and. I soaked into the luxury of what was around me. As I sat cushioned in the soft surroundings of the car, I felt how fortunate I was, to be able to experience this enviable outing. Only God could have created the landscape, the cool, but nice, feel of the air and the privacy of being alone with no distractions.