Deliciously down in the dumps

Two elderly ladies were sitting on a park bench, chatting. "Whenever I'm down in the dumps," said the first, "I get myself a new hat." The other lady, without missing a beat, replied, "I've always wondered where you got them."

That's an old joke. In fact, I could trace it back at least as far as the October 1946 issue of Boys Life, and it was probably old then. It certainly seems ancient today given that, despite the Red Hat Society and the British penchant for fascinators, women don't wear hats much anymore.

But stale as the joke may be, it underscores the fact that the word "dump" is almost always pejorative. A word that comes from Old Norse, it can mean, as in the joke, a garbage site, or it can mean a dreary and unpleasant place, a dung heap, or when you're down in the dumps, being sad.

Hence, the term "dump cake," which refers to a cake made by literally dumping the ingredients into a pan without stirring, may be the worst name ever for a dessert. Maybe that's why the Oxford Companion to Food in its discussion of cakes includes just about every cake you've ever heard of, and several you probably haven't, but not dump cake. Nor will you find the cake mentioned in Rose Levy Beranbaum's Cake Bible, even if you peruse it religiously, as I have. Likewise, I can find no reference to it in any of Julia Child's works. (I'm not sure why I even looked.)

Frankly, I must confess that until recently I have always been similarly dismissive of dump cakes. But that was before the general manager of KRCU radio, where they let me have my own show, brought in a dump cake his wife had made. When your boss brings in a treat made by his wife, it is, of course, your duty to try it and to praise it as well. But that was no problem, because the cake was delicious. Ever since I have developed a new-found respect for the dump cake.

Though the name might be off-putting, this easy to make Sticky Toffee Dump Cake, being trucked to the dinner table, is as delicious as any more difficult to make cake. Submitted by Tom Harte

It's not clear when the dump cake was invented. Most historians say the name was coined in 1980 by Duncan Hines in a holiday baking brochure included in boxes of the company's cake mixes. But others contend that the concept of the cake itself may go back one hundred years or more.