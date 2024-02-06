Degrees and handshakes

Much has been written about the phrase, "six degrees of separation," an idea promulgated in an old Great Depression-era short story of U.S. vintage in which a group of people play a game trying to connect any person in the world to themselves via an unbroken chain of five others.

This "friend of a friend" networking idea, sometimes referred to as the "six handshakes rule," is a reliably informal system demonstrating all of us are closer to one another than we might imagine.

Last weekend, I finished a Western novel, a genre of which I've grown increasingly fond, written by William W. Johnstone.

Johnstone, who died in 2004 at the age of 65, was the author of nearly 200 novels, and he happens to have been an area native -- a 1957 graduate of New Madrid (Missouri) High School.

I was told of Johnstone's local bona fides by a clerk working the counter at the Book Rack in Cape Girardeau.

My work doesn't take me to New Madrid, but I was in the same Rotary club for while with Dr. Sam Duncan, the now-New Madrid County Schools superintendent.

Sam and I have talked on the phone in the past, and we once had a long in-person meeting together about not-for-profit fundraising.

I reached out to Sam earlier this week to ask if he knew the Johnstone family.

It took about three hours to find out he did.

It turns out William W. Johnstone's mother, Alzada, taught civics and English at old New Madrid High. She started a school newspaper.

Additionally, Duncan's own mother-in-law was a classmate of Johnstone's.

She was a freshman, and he was a senior.

In less than half a day, this writer discovered he was far less than six degrees, or handshakes, separated from the celebrated author Johnstone, whose works have kept me entertained for months.

Six degrees not doctrine

Regular readers of this column will know I was a pastor for quite a while. It has been my experience that people nearly always find a religious community in two ways: being born into it or through networking.

The latter case may better be described as one theologian put it, as "one beggar telling another where the bread is."

My late maternal grandmother became a member of a Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, back in the late 1920s because a school friend invited her to choir practice one night.