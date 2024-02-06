Dedicated Scouts care for Poplar Bluff's flags

Rows of U.S. flags seem to magically appear along Westwood and Kanell boulevards commemorating Labor Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Fourth of July every year.

This magic is created by the love and dedication Boy Scouts Troop 4116 has for their country, community and scouting.

The project "is in celebration of our Armed Forces," said scoutmaster Bob Summers, who was one of the troop's first Eagle Scouts.

The troop plans to also fly flags along Oak Grove and Shelby Roads once poles are placed on these sites, Summers said.

Former and present troop leaders say they are really proud of the program.

Tracen Hopkins, left, and Wyatt Meurlott of Boy Scouts Troop 4116 care for an American flag, one of the troop's projects, which includes placing flags along Poplar Bluff streets on major holidays. Submitted photo

The troop was formed in 1988 and is sponsored by the First Christian Church in Poplar Bluff. The church provides a van for transportation, a weekly meeting room, as well as a room to store troop supplies and retired flags collected throughout the year, Summers said.

In a cooperative agreement with the troop and the city of Poplar Bluff, Municipal Utilities employees, under the direction of general manager Bill Bach, added hardware for 67 additional poles this Labor Day.

Individuals and organizations like the American Legion, the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, Eagles and Elks donate to purchase the flags.

Randy Stricker of Pack's Do-It Center supplies the flags and hardware.

If it were not for these contributions, a former scout leader said, the project would not be possible.

Collecting the $2,000 needed to replace the flags was the easiest three calls made, the leader said.

As flags age, the scouts continue to treat them with respect and honor.