Decisions, decisions, and how to make them

First, stop. Social media, email, television news are all bombarding you with information. Not every piece of information has the same value. Some of it is more important than others. Some need to be received, and others rejected. In the middle of being bombarded with information, stop. You cannot judge what the best decision is while attempting to drink from the fire hydrant of information. Some of the worst decisions I have ever made could have been prevented by stopping and looking closer at the information I was receiving.

Second, ask yourself, "what do I want to happen?" Stephen Covey famously phrased it this way, "Keep the end in mind." Often when you can say what the result of a decision should look like you can know if that is a choice you want to make.

Third, diligently scrutinize your information. First Thessalonians says "...test everything ..." Look closely and consider the sources of your data. Test everything to determine what about this is good and categorize what is evil. If you conclude without allowing room to scrutinize your decision and decision-making process you will much more likely make a decision that you regret. No decision worth making that cannot allow for scrutiny.

Lastly, hold fast to what is good. Whatever is of value, cling to it. Whatever is redeemable, don't let out of your sight. When you focus your attention on what is valuable over time what is insignificant fades away.