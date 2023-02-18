Deciding if it's our problem

Another, like incident, happened within the scope of my life. As I visited with an acquaintance, living near, she revealed that the couple across the street, beat their children. When I asked her why she failed to call the authorities such as the police, her comment was similar to the other scenario involving the dogs. "I don't want to get involved. I have to live by them." In other words, even though the parents of the children would not have known who talked with a child welfare agency, she was unwilling to come to the aid of the children, even anonymously.

It's quite common to find oneself asking, "Whom should I help?" We are prone to lean towards our own self-preservation, first, and this perspective causes us question whether we should respond to needs or walk away, saying, "It's not my problem." The question can be applied to family decisions, as well as to those with whom we have more distant interactions.

Mila, shared that she was at a crossroad within her family. Her children take great care to see that she is happy and cared for, as she lives independently. However, some of her offspring require more help than others that are well off financially. She hears quite often from them. "It's their responsibly and not your problem." She goes back and forth, within her mind and emotions concerning whom she should help. Does she limit it to equality for everyone among her children, or take the stand, "You help those who need help."

As I tried to advise and share my point of view with Mila, I showed her a Scripture in the Bible as my answer to whom do we help. Luke 10:25-37 writes about the Parable of the Good Samaritan.The parable tells of a man that was beaten, robbed, and left by the side of the road to die. Many passed him by, before a Samaritan rescued him and saw that he was cared for. Although the Samaritan had no knowledge or acquaintance with the victim, he helped the man. It was an example of "Love your neighbor as yourself" (27). There were no legalities involved, just a compassionate person who cared enough to come to the rescue of someone that needed his assistance, even though it inconvenienced him. When it involves helping someone that needs your help--do get involved and yes, it is your responsibility.