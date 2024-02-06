Debate heats up over teaching climate change in U.S. schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The struggle over what American students learn about global warming is heating up as conservative lawmakers, climate-change doubters and others attempt to push rejected or debunked theories into the classroom.

An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say man-made emissions drive global warming, but there's no such consensus among educators over how climate change and its causes should be taught.

Several U.S. states recently considered measures allowing or requiring teachers to present alternatives to widely accepted viewpoints on such topics. For example, a stalled proposal in Iowa would have required teaching "opposing points of view" on topics such as global warming, and proposed science standards in Idaho would have students taught human impact is driving global warming and natural factors also contribute.

The debate is arriving on teachers' doorsteps nationwide, as thousands are being mailed the book "Why Scientists Disagree about Global Warming" from a Chicago-area advocacy group called The Heartland Institute that challenges the assertion there is consensus about a human-caused climate crisis.