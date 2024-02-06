Dearmont's unsuccessful 1932 campaign for governor

Dearmont was born in Mound City, Missouri, on Feb. 22, 1891. His family moved to the Cape Girardeau area, where he graduated from Southeast Missouri State Teachers College in 1911. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1914. He then came back and opened up his own private practice. In 1928 he was elected to the state Senate, serving for one term before officially declaring his candidacy for governor.

The Democratic primary was held on Aug. 2, 1932. When all the votes were tallied, Wilson beat Dearmont by a tally of 374,288 to 224,377. Dearmont only won 30 counties plus the city of St. Louis. Wilson's victory was short lived, as he passed way from stomach ulcers in October. The nominee to replace him, Guy B. Park, would go on to defeat his Republican challenger Edward Henry Winter in the November election.

Though defeated, Dearmont was not discouraged. He went on to become the district attorney, trustee, chairman of the board, and president of the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was also involved in several clubs, including the St. Louis Country Club, Scottish Rite Masons, Bankers' Club of New York and Chicago, Missouri State Bar Association and American Bar Association.

Dearmont died on Jan. 12, 1967. He is buried in New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. His wife, Mary Marguerite Oliver, died in 1924.