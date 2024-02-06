Dearmont's unsuccessful 1932 campaign for governor

By Garret B. Kremer-Wright
On Oct. 29, 1931, Cape Girardeau attorney and active civic leader, Russell Lee Dearmont, announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor of Missouri. He ran on the platform of having previous state government experience, wanting to reorganize state government, and supporting the farmer and teacher. His opponent was Francis M. Wilson, the pick of Kansas City political boss Tom Pendergast. Dearmont campaigned as the anti-Pendergast choice. He felt that he could win despite being opposed by him. Also on the Democratic ticket were James L. Delk and Grover Childers. When writing to Dr. M.O. Biggs of Louisiana, Missouri, fellow attorney (and brother of Dearmont's wife) Allen L. Oliver wrote of Dearmont that he "is honest, clean, capable, aggressive, fearless, but conservative."
The Dearmont-for-Governor campaign established its headquarters in Jefferson City. Dearmont and his surrogate, Allen L. Oliver, crisscrossed the state to promote his candidacy. He was able to establish supporters and rallies in several counties. Allen L. Oliver travelled to Pike, Marion, Scotland and Knox counties in Northeast Missouri to campaign for Dearmont. He wrote to the campaign headquarters that of the four counties he visited Pike would go for Dearmont, the others were leaning towards Wilson,with Scotland being split 50-50.
Dearmont was born in Mound City, Missouri, on Feb. 22, 1891. His family moved to the Cape Girardeau area, where he graduated from Southeast Missouri State Teachers College in 1911. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1914. He then came back and opened up his own private practice. In 1928 he was elected to the state Senate, serving for one term before officially declaring his candidacy for governor.
The Democratic primary was held on Aug. 2, 1932. When all the votes were tallied, Wilson beat Dearmont by a tally of 374,288 to 224,377. Dearmont only won 30 counties plus the city of St. Louis. Wilson's victory was short lived, as he passed way from stomach ulcers in October. The nominee to replace him, Guy B. Park, would go on to defeat his Republican challenger Edward Henry Winter in the November election.
Though defeated, Dearmont was not discouraged. He went on to become the district attorney, trustee, chairman of the board, and president of the Missouri Pacific Railroad. He was also involved in several clubs, including the St. Louis Country Club, Scottish Rite Masons, Bankers' Club of New York and Chicago, Missouri State Bar Association and American Bar Association.
Dearmont died on Jan. 12, 1967. He is buried in New Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. His wife, Mary Marguerite Oliver, died in 1924.
