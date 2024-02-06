Dealing with haters

In arguably his most poignant movie role, the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan played an inmate in a Southern prison awaiting execution in 1999's "The Green Mile."

Duncan's character, John Coffey, was a big bear of a man physically, yet remarkably gentle in spirit.

Offered a chance to go free, Coffey declined the opportunity because he was weary of the world.

"I'm tired of people being ugly to each other. It feels like pieces of glass in my head," Coffey told jail guard Paul Edgecomb, played by multiple Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

Earlier this week, I had a brief conversation with a young man who waits on me often.

He told me he was having a horrible day.

After gentle prodding, he revealed the cause of his discomfort -- a customer behaving badly.

Tempted to offer a bromide or some tired platitude to brighten his spirit, instead the words of John F. Kennedy popped into my head.

In a June 1963 speech, a little more than five months before his death, the nation's 35th president told graduating students at American University that it is good to remember a basic existential truth.

To wit: we are all in this world together.

"In the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future. And we are all mortal," said Kennedy.

JFK was talking about the former Soviet Union nearly 60 years ago in that commencement address, but his words apply to interpersonal relations too.

If we can remember we're all in the same metaphysical "boat", so to speak, Kennedy seemed to say -- maybe we can treat each other better.

Jesus and haters

The New Testament offers numerous examples of Jesus performing miracles and healings -- and others despising him for it.

They hated Jesus for helping.

One vivid cases may be found in Luke chapter 6,