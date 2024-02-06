Dealing with 'dug in'

This column is written the day after the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education decided to re-implement a mask mandate after daily student attendance dropped below 90% in most of the district's schools. According to a story by my newsroom colleague Monica Obradovic, 306 of the CGPS' 4,475 students were in quarantine as of Tuesday evening -- with 28 children positive for COVID-19.

Dug in

It's hard for me to recall a recent issue as polarizing as masking. Media consumers, which would include you, dear reader, have been inundated with stories on this topic -- ergo, there is no need to revisit them in this limited space.

If you support masking and being vaccinated, you are on one side of the question.

Conversely, if you oppose masking and have declined a vaccine dose, you are on the other.

With some exceptions, neither side appears to be budging from its position.

In reflection, I'm reminded of the Old Testament narrative in Judges 17:6 and Judges 21:25 as the Israelites, after the death of mighty Samson, "did what was right in their own eyes."

We all speak and act with the light we're given, with our behavior conditioned by filtering our life's experiences through our minds.

In 2021, a second COVID year in America, we've all made decisions about COVID.

A genial and pleasant younger man, who does some work for us at our home on occasion, is unvaccinated.