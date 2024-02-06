This is a colony of black fungus I found in early February. I had seen these a few times in past years, but did not know what they were called. Doing a Google search on black fungus, I discovered they are called dead man's fingers. These were growing on top of a rotting oak log which was lying partly covered in water. Moss was also growing on the log. The tallest of these fingers were about 2 3/4 inches tall. These little mushrooms are NOT good to eat...