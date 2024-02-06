DB's Barbecue: Where there's smoke, there's fire

The past couple of weeks I have been hearing about a new drive-up only barbecue joint in Jackson named "DB's Barbecue". It started with a whisper, a quiet Facebook message from a friend encouraging me to check it out. The heat began to build as I overheard people here and there gushing about their DB's experiences, specifically the pulled pork potato skins. Finally, one Friday afternoon I was feeling the heat — it seemed everyone I talked to was singing DB's praises. I needed to put out the inferno of curiosity growing inside of me once and for all.

I located DB's menu and phone number on their Facebook page. They have a limited menu offering six entrees (a pulled pork sandwich, brisket, wings, smoked turkey sandwich and pulled pork potato skins) and five sides (steak fries, slaw, mac and cheese, baked beans, and smoked potato salad). I appreciate a short menu because it is often a sign people are sticking to what they do best. Specialization, so to speak. The pulled pork potato skins were a no-brainer for my lunch order. From my experience, potato skins are often appetizer-sized and tend to run on the dry side. I wasn't sure what to expect. I was a bit concerned they would not be filling and I would have to spend the rest of my workday staving off hunger pangs. I decided ordering at least one side to round out my lunch would be the safest bet. I ran into some colleagues in the hallway and asked for their opinions on the mac and cheese. One raved while the other had a lukewarm response, at best. Challenge accepted — I needed to find out who was "right." I placed my order, entered the address on my GPS and headed out.

As I mentioned, DB's is a drive-through only establishment so there was no ambiance or decor to muddle my focus. I picked up my order and returned to my office anxious to dig in.

DB's mac & cheesy:a cheesy peppery concoction. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Here is the scoop: The potato skins were fabulous. Forget Mr. Potato Head, these spuds were deserving of their moment in the spotlight. These were not the tiny potato halves sparsely filled with pork I was expecting. They were somewhere between medium and large and filled with a heaping portion of juicy, rich, smoky shredded pork topped with barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese. From the first bite, I felt an instant kinship with everyone I had previously heard oooh-ing and aaah-ing. This was a club I was grateful to suddenly be a part of — I was in the know. I was trying to figure out what was so special about the spuds when my tastebuds detected a slight vinegary tang. Was that white BBQ sauce? Co-owner, Brandon Jansen later confirmed it was in fact Bama (short for Alabama) white sauce. He didn't share the ingredients, but he did tell me he obtained the recipe from his friend George in Pennsylvania. In my humble opinion, adding the Bama white sauce was a stroke of genius that elevated the flavors of this simple entree.