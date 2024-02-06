Daylight hours are important

A couple weeks ago we saw the beginning of the summer season which was the longest day of the year. Up to June 20 the days got longer and longer, while after June 20 the days will get shorter and shorter. The shortest day of the year is Dec, 21. Where we live in Missouri on the shortest day of the year, there is about 9.5 hours of daylight, while during the longest day of the year, there is approximately 14.75 hours of daylight. Most things are affected by the length of daylight, including we human beings. But we have so much artificial light, the length of daylight really doesn't apply to us.

The length of the daylight hours or artificial light affects most everything. Some things we know it affects, but there are some it affects but we don't realize it does. In my opinion cats normally don't have babies in the winter not because of the cold but the hours of daylight. Deer are the same. I was visiting with a farmer who raises a whole bunch of beans. His comment was that beans in the fall, when the daylight hours get so short, don't do as well. Tomatoes are done when the length of the daylight hours gets down around 12 hours or so. The same is true of onions.

Onions can be grown from seeds, sets or plants. It takes months to grow onions from seed. For onion plants to be ready to grow next spring one needs to start the seed this fall. Onion sets are small bulbs harvested prematurely from last year's onion crop and then stored during the winter. Onion plants are small growing onion plants started last fall and are ready to grow. Sets are easy to find and plant, but they won't make large bulb onions. Plants are the best option to grow large bulb onions.