For nearly three decades, I have taught. Being an instructor presents its own unique challenges and joys, but so does being a student. About four years ago, I enrolled in the MATESOL (Master of Arts in teaching speakers of other languages English) at Southeast Missouri State University. Last summer, I was fortunate enough to travel to Taiwan as part of the course Transcultural Experience; Dr. Shu-Chuan Wang-McGrath and Dr. Debbie Lee-Distefano were the instructors for this group of about 20 students.

Travel always affects me creatively, energizing and enlightening. I had the privilege of observing academic classrooms, and two artistic classes.

Our group visited the National Taiwan University of the Arts, National Quemoy University and National Dong Hwa University. We sat in on an orchestra practice. The students were perfecting a student-composed piece. The composer was co-directing, helping the lead director interpret the score. The students were so engrossed in the musical score that they hardly knew we were there. The orchestra practice was quite fascinating, since some were playing instruments that were very foreign to me. We were granted a tour of a special area that had musical instruments that were hundreds of years old.

Music resonates with me because I once was a clarinetist in band in high school, and learned to play the piano as a child. Music is the only truly international language, no matter where we go, music is there. I wondered what my own orchestra instructors would make of my being there, so far from home.

We also observed a dance class, which, at least for that day, focused upon ballet. The National Quemoy University offers a variety of majors. I have no experience with dance, but I once had the great pleasure of attending a performance of "The Nutcracker" in Moscow. I can appreciate the dancer's precision and gracefulness.

Professors and students from Southeast Missouri State University, including Dawn Bollinger (middle row, far right), pose for a photo with students in a ballet class at the National Taiwan University of the Arts. Cutline Email/Stock:Photo courtesy of Dawn Bollinger

The academic classes were situations where I had more time to study and assess, so I can be more detailed here. The teacher education students I observed at National Quemoy University had been observing various classrooms during the semester, studying various teaching techniques. My desk mate shared with me her dreams of becoming an elementary teacher. She smiled warmly as she told about her family and why she really wanted to become an elementary teacher. Her passion in her voice and pride in learning told me that this young woman would not only be quite effective, but would also be quite happy teaching.

I feel that I would be quite remiss if I did not mention other things about this trip than schooling.