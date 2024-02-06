Daughter Lexie's favorite recipes

By Susan McClanahan

We are delighted this week to be celebrating our daughter's 20th birthday, and now, we no longer will have any teenagers in the house. Lexie is a very "artsy" young lady who enjoys music and theater productions. She is an architecture student, and she loves her studio classes, where she can be creative and build things with her hands. She also enjoys good food and is pretty adventurous in trying new and different types of food.

In celebration of Lexie's birthday, I am sharing just a couple of recipes that she has enjoyed this past year.

Happy 20th birthday!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

4 chicken breasts, cooked until done and shredded

1 bottle (12 ounces) Frank's Hot Sauce

Combine these two ingredients together and spread in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

24 ounces bottled ranch salad dressing

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1 cup finely diced celery

Combine these ingredients together in a saucepan and heat until all are smooth and creamy. Spread over the chicken and hot sauce layer.

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Top with this cheese. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bubbly and slightly browned. Serve with celery sticks or tortilla chips.

Favorite Salad

The amounts of these ingredients are totally dependent on how many servings you are preparing and your personal preference of ingredients; increase or reduce as you desire.

This is a combination of ingredients that Lexie has grown to enjoy in a large salad.

Nicer mixed greens, bag salad is fine

Green onion tops, sliced

Crisp bacon pieces

Roasted pecans

Grape tomatoes

Dried cranberries

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Cooked, rinsed and cooled cheese-filled tortellini

Brianna's Home Style Rich Poppy Seed Dressing

In a large bowl, or single-serving-size bowl, combine ingredients, except dressing, in the amounts you desire. Just before serving, top with desired amount of poppy seed dressing.

For a larger salad to take to a potluck or carry-in dinner, I use a large rectangle storage container and layer the ingredients, place the lid on and carry to the dinner. Just before serving, gently toss with the dressing or let each person add their own.

Garlic Lemon Butter Salmon

1/2 cup water

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup butter, cut into 16 pieces

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 salmon fillets (1 pound)

1/2 cup butter, cut into 8 pieces

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lemon, cut into 8 slices

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Combine water and lemon juice in a bowl. Arrange the 16 smaller pieces of butter in 2 rows on a baking dish and top with garlic slices. Place salmon fillets over each row of butter and garlic.

Melt remaining sliced butter in a bowl with minced garlic, about 40 seconds. Spoon about half the melted butter-garlic mixture over salmon and top with lemon slices. Pour about half the lemon juice mixture into the baking dish.