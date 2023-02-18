Darkness retreats, Aaron Rodgers and Lent

The Christian season of Lent starts Wednesday, Feb. 22, ushering in a multi-week period of contemplation heading up to Resurrection Sunday, April 9, otherwise known as Easter.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a former Super Bowl champion and four-time National Football League MVP, has garnered attention for announcing plans to take part in a "darkness retreat".

Rodgers told a podcast he planned to enter four days of darkness and isolation for the purpose of deciding the next steps in his career in order to "make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

The timing of Rodgers' retreat, which was to start at the end of last week, may well be a coincidence with the advent of the Lenten season.

Truth to tell, taking time for yourself need not be confined to a religious season or arbitrary dates on a calendar.

It need not happen in Lent and in my case, it didn't.

Twenty years ago this summer, I had my own period of reflection -- marked not by a quarterback's darkness but a pastor's silence.

During four weeks covering July and August 2003, this writer was on a clergy sabbatical at Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York, a spot my wife and I have been visiting now for more than 40 years.

My family was back in Missouri during this period.

I'd spent virtually all of my adult life to that point in roles involving proclamation -- first as a radio broadcaster, later as a local church pastor.