Nancy Hunter Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution held its Good Citizen reception April 28 at Cape River Heritage Museum. One senior from local high schools was selected as the Good Citizen of the school year for 2020-2021. Pictured are, from left, Rachel Keele from Cape Girardeau Central High School, Erin grayhek from Oak Ridge High School and Lauren Crutsinger from Delta High School. Mary Dirnberger from Notre Damge Regional High School was unable to attend. Submitted