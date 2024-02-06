Dana Woldow, crusader for healthy school lunches, dies at 65

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dana Woldow, who drew national attention when she began a fight to rid California schools of junk food, has died. She was 65.

Woldow died Monday in her San Francisco home. She had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

A mother of three and school volunteer, Woldow was horrified when she saw how easily available soda, potato chips, ice cream and other junk foods were in San Francisco public schools.

In 2002, she became a crusader for healthy school lunches and with a group of parents, teachers and students formed the school district's Student Nutrition and Physical Activity committee, which tackled issues of childhood obesity and physical fitness.